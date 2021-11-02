Northumberland woman finds diamond worth £2m while cleaning her house

A woman in England was in for a shock when she found out that a ‘costume jewellery’ stone, which she was planning to sell, was a 34-carat diamond worth £2million.

The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, found the gemstone while she was clearing her house in Northumberland, BBC reported.

However, when she took the stone to be valued, she was shocked to find out the gem’s real worth. According to the news website, the woman had bought the stone along with several other items at a car boot sale many years ago.

Talking to the news website, Auctioneer Mark Lane of Featonby’s Auctioneers in North Shields said that the stone’s real worth came as a “huge shock”.

“The lady came in with a bag of jewellery as she just thought she would bring it in as she was passing because she had another appointment in the town,” he told the news website. “It had been in a box along with her wedding band and a number of low-value costume jewellery items,” he added.

The auctioneer assumed that the gem, which was bigger than a pound coin, was a diamond lookalike and kept it for 2-3 days before sending it to be tested. “We then sent it off to our partners in London before it was certified by experts in Antwerp, Belgium, who confirmed it is 34 carat.”

A picture of the diamond, as well as a detailed description of it, was shared on the official account of the auction company Featonby's Auctioneers and Valuers.

“The stone made its way through our doors back in June without any intention. Our customer, a lovely local elderly lady who wishes to stay anonymous throughout this process brought what she thought was a collection of costume jewellery which she had accumulated over many years in for the auction,” began the post.

Giving its description, they added, “34.19ct Round Brilliant Cut Diamond, H colour, VS1 Clarify with a triple excellent cut grade and laser inscription certified by the HRD Diamond Grading Laboratory in Antwerp.”

They concluded the post by giving details of the auction that would be conducted on November 30 at 12 noon live from Featonbys, Newcastle.