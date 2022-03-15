Northern lights seen in Scotland, Twitter fills up with stunning pictures

Watching the beautiful northern lights is a dream of many people and they commit years chasing the astronomical occurrence.

Last week, this dream came true for residents of Scotland as they witnessed bright northern lights, also known as Aurora Boreas.

Named after the Roman goddess of dawn (Aurora) and Roman god of the north wind (Boreas), this phenomenon occurs when solar particles collide with Earth’s atmosphere and emit colourful radiation lights, mostly at the north and south pole where our planet’s magnetic field is the strongest. While the lights can appear any time of the year, they are frequently sighted during September, October, March, and April.

When one thinks of witnessing the northern lights, destinations such as Alaska, Arctic, Sweden, and Finland come to one’s mind and one rarely thinks of Scotland. However, as per VisitScotland, the national tourism organisation for Scotland, the country lies at the same latitude as many prime northern light locations in Norway and Alaska.

After last week’s northern light sighting, Twitter was filled up with stunning pictures of Aurora Boreas.

Aurora 13/3/22 at Tralair Macduff Scotland amazing ! Photo Reg Conon pic.twitter.com/GeSKFut1hU — lunanbaybeach (@lunanbaybeach) March 14, 2022

“there’s nothing to do in the Highlands” Oh yeah? What about watching the northern lights dance right outside your window. Scotland is fuckin ace. pic.twitter.com/6YAF0WOcxO — Sav //🌻// (@Savage_Lifex) March 14, 2022

People posting their northern lights photos from Scotland got me like pic.twitter.com/RqGM0eyvqr — Florence of Northumbria 🌻 (@FlorenceHRScott) March 14, 2022

Did you see the northern lights #aurora last night? Some northern areas were treated to a stunning display They will be visible again tonight in N Scotland but not as strong or as far south #LookUp pic.twitter.com/9CWSBIwAem — Laura Tobin (@Lauratobin1) March 14, 2022

Aurora timelapse from last night at WDC Scottish Dolphin Centre, Spey Bay, Moray, Scotland. pic.twitter.com/kiRSM8hYnD — Mountains of Scotland (@mtnsofscotland) March 14, 2022

In December 2020, photographer Nate Luebbe’s videos of the northern lights went viral. Luebbe travelled to Fairbanks in Alaska, where he attached a camera to a weather balloon and launched it into the stratosphere. The result was a mesmerising view of the dark green natural light spectacle.

Like Japan’s ‘snow monsters’, northern lights are a natural phenomenon that attracts tourists from all over the world.