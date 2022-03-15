scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Northern lights seen in Scotland, Twitter fills up with stunning pictures

Northern lights are called Aurora Borealis after the Roman goddess of dawn (Aurora) and the Roman god of the north wind (Boreas).

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 15, 2022 12:29:14 pm
Northern lights scotland, northern lights spotted in scotland, northern lights, Aurora Borealis, Aurora Borealis in Scotland, Indian ExpressWhile northern lights can appear any time of the year, they are frequently sighted during September, October, March, and April.

Watching the beautiful northern lights is a dream of many people and they commit years chasing the astronomical occurrence.

Last week, this dream came true for residents of Scotland as they witnessed bright northern lights, also known as Aurora Boreas.

Named after the Roman goddess of dawn (Aurora) and Roman god of the north wind (Boreas), this phenomenon occurs when solar particles collide with Earth’s atmosphere and emit colourful radiation lights, mostly at the north and south pole where our planet’s magnetic field is the strongest. While the lights can appear any time of the year, they are frequently sighted during September, October, March, and April.

When one thinks of witnessing the northern lights, destinations such as Alaska, Arctic, Sweden, and Finland come to one’s mind and one rarely thinks of Scotland. However, as per VisitScotland, the national tourism organisation for Scotland, the country lies at the same latitude as many prime northern light locations in Norway and Alaska.

After last week’s northern light sighting, Twitter was filled up with stunning pictures of Aurora Boreas.

In December 2020, photographer Nate Luebbe’s videos of the northern lights went viral.  Luebbe travelled to Fairbanks in Alaska, where he attached a camera to a weather balloon and launched it into the stratosphere. The result was a mesmerising view of the dark green natural light spectacle.

Like Japan’s ‘snow monsters’, northern lights are a natural phenomenon that attracts tourists from all over the world.

