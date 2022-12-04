scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 04, 2022

Watch: Mystical northern lights illuminate the Norway sky

The Aurora Borealis is popularly known as the northern lights.

Northern lights, viral videos northern lights, what are northern lights, what is Aurora Boreas, northern lights in Norway, green northern lights, northern lights viral video space, indian express

Getting to view the northern lights is on the bucket list of many people. Tourists travel from all over the world, to reach remote areas near the North Pole to witness the northern lights in their full glory.

Recently filmmaker and astronomer Matt Robinson got to witness a full sky illuminated with the northern lights in Norway.

He shared a 36-second video of the stunning visuals on his Twitter account on November 23 and wrote, “WOW!! The #aurora was dancing like crazy tonight right outside our door!! There’s a great chance of seeing it at high latitudes in the US.”

ALSO READ |Watch: Incredible time-lapse video of NORTHERN LIGHTS from SPACE will blow you away

This video soon gathered 4.6 million views. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote: “This is one of my greatest dreams, and today you made me feel a little bit closer to it. Thank you, really. Thank you.”

Another person said, “I’ve dreamed of standing right where you are my whole life, just beautiful!! Thank you for sharing.”

The northern lights are called Aurora Borealis after the Roman goddess of dawn (Aurora) and the Roman god of the north wind (Boreas). The northern lights appear when solar particles clash within the atmosphere and emit colourful radiation lights. These lights are mostly concentrated at the north and south poles where our planet’s magnetic field is the strongest. While they can appear throughout the year, they are seen the clearest during September, October, March, and April.

In December 2020, photographer Nate Luebbe managed to capture the northern lights from space. He travelled to Fairbanks in Alaska, where he attached a camera to a weather balloon and launched it into the stratosphere.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Venba: A video game about a South Indian immigrant’s story one recipe at ...Premium
Venba: A video game about a South Indian immigrant’s story one recipe at ...
Baramati not for taking: Supriya Sule seeks to make her point via Mumbai ...Premium
Baramati not for taking: Supriya Sule seeks to make her point via Mumbai ...
The Neu Air India Flight PathPremium
The Neu Air India Flight Path
Row over Paresh Rawal remarks | Ahmedabad’s Bengali migrants have a...Premium
Row over Paresh Rawal remarks | Ahmedabad’s Bengali migrants have a...

This camera then took images and videos of the naturally occurring phenomenon from a unique vantage point.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-12-2022 at 06:15:08 pm
Next Story

Lensa AI explained: Customised avatar creator and AI-powered photo/video editor

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close