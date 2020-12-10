Watch: Photographer captures northern lights from space, video impresses netizens

The Northern and Southern Lights are natural light spectacles triggered in our atmosphere that are also known as the 'Auroras'.

A photographer who managed to photograph the Northern Lights from space and the stunning results are being widely shared on social media.

A Daily Mail report said that Nate Luebbe travelled to Fairbanks in Alaska, where he attached a camera to a weather balloon and launched it into the stratosphere.

The camera allowed him to snap images and videos of the naturally occurring phenomenon that takes place over the Earth.

He also shared a video of the recording on his Twitter account. “The Aurora Borealis from 65,000’ under a weather balloon”, he wrote while sharing the video. Luebbe and his team captured the original footage back in September.

Watch the video here:

The Aurora Borealis from 65,000’ under a weather balloon. Original video captured by my team and I back in September. Our full film, Light Side Up, just premiered: https://t.co/BNvFIft39w pic.twitter.com/NiAfvH2hG8 — Nateinthewild (@nateinthewild) December 8, 2020

Here’s how people on the internet reacted to the video:

The displays are visible when electrically charged particles from the Sun enter the Earth’s atmosphere.

