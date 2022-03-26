North Korea releases Hollywood-style video for latest missile launch starring Kim Jong-un

North Korea conducted what is thought to be its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test ever on Thursday and to mark the occasion, the country put out a Hollywood-style movie featuring leader Kim Jong-un.

North Korean state television released a propaganda video showing Kim supervising its latest missile launch, making a grand entry like thriller films – wearing a black leather jacket coat and aviator glasses.

The clip shows Kim Jong walking, looking at his watch and removing sunglasses. The dramatic music and glamour shots of the missile called Hwasong-17 were added to the clip leading up to the 10-second countdown to the launch.

“According to respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, this was another miraculous victory for the safety of our motherland and eternal well-being of all descendants, despite all kinds of difficulties and hardships,” the television announcer said as the video was played at least twice on Friday afternoon, according to The Washington Post.

According to BBC News, the new video is something that North Koreans have never seen before, who are heavily penalised if found watching something not regulated by the country. “It seems that the country’s powerful Propaganda and Agitation Department knew there was a balancing act involved here. They created a video that looks new and exciting to domestic viewers – and thus serves as a boost both to national pride and the image of Kim Jong-un.”

While the launch drew international condemnation, worrying its neighbour South Korea in particular, elsewhere people couldn’t stop being amused at the video.

Social media users were quick to compare it to Top Gun, Thunderbirds and Bond movies. For others, they couldn’t overlook the vibes of K-Pop legend Psy, who broke the internet in 2012 with his ‘Gangnam Style’.

