Watch: North Dakota Governor pleads with residents to avoid mask shamming

North Dakota governor Doug Burgum has pleaded with residents to avoid mask shamming and asked not to politicise a person’s choice to wear a face cover amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and his emotional speech has gone viral on social media.

Speaking at a press conference, the Republican Governor asked the residents not to create a divide — either ideological or political — around the people choosing to wear masks. “If someone is wearing a mask, they’re not doing it to represent what political party they’re in or what candidates they support,” he further said.

Burgum’s plea comes amid protests against Covid-19 restrictions even as discrimination against people wearing masks continue to rise in the US. Moreover, violent clashes have been reported in states that have made face masks a requirement for their residents, CNN reported.

The clip was soon shared on multiple social media platforms making it viral. Burgum also received heaps of cheer from people around the world. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

good for him. a governor who truly cares about his constituents trying to stay about the partisan divide caused by COVID19 — Southeast PA for America (@SoutheastPA4USA) May 23, 2020

Somewhere from 70% to 90% reduction n transmission if you wear a mask. It is a no brainer — Addie May (@everlovinaddie) May 23, 2020

A lot of people, especially seniors, are immune compromised. People should have respect for us and wear their masks. — Janice Kane (@JaniceK47479942) May 23, 2020

Sad that people are so selfish they would shame people wearing masks… — LORA CHAVEZ (@lcky2020) May 23, 2020

I wear a cloth mask to protect others. It does very little to protect me if you are not also wearing one. I care about you. I am proud of our governor. So if you don’t want to wear one that is fine. I still care about you and will continue to wear one in crowds as necessary. — John Hammersmark (@JohnHammersmark) May 24, 2020

Gov. Burgum, you have a good heart. — Ekekwe, Kester E (@ekekwe_) May 23, 2020

Good on him for caring… not enough politicians care. — Jimmy (@Jimmy30493866) May 23, 2020

That’s like shaming someone for wearing a bandage. You people are wild. — Harrison (@HarrisonPrak) May 23, 2020

Though the White House and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to recommend the wearing of masks when in public, North Dakota has not made it binding on its residents.

Since January, Covid-19 has killed over 96,000 Americans and infected more than 1.6 million people in the US, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

