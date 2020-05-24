Follow Us:
Sunday, May 24, 2020
Watch: North Dakota Governor pleads with residents to avoid mask shamming

North Dakota governor Doug Burgum, in an emotional plea, asked residents of his state to not create a divide -- either ideological or political -- around people choosing to wear masks.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 24, 2020 7:39:34 pm
North Dakota governor, North Dakota governor plea, mask shaming, US mask shamming, North Dakota, US coronavirus, COVID-19, US coronavirus updates, trending news, Indian Express news, Doug Burgum North Dakota governor Doug Burgum was speaking at a press conference when he told the resident of his state not to shame people who choose to wear masks. (YouTube/ MSNBC)

North Dakota governor Doug Burgum has pleaded with residents to avoid mask shamming and asked not to politicise a person’s choice to wear a face cover amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and his emotional speech has gone viral on social media.

Speaking at a press conference, the Republican Governor asked the residents not to create a divide — either ideological or political — around the people choosing to wear masks. “If someone is wearing a mask, they’re not doing it to represent what political party they’re in or what candidates they support,” he further said.

Burgum’s plea comes amid protests against Covid-19 restrictions even as discrimination against people wearing masks continue to rise in the US. Moreover, violent clashes have been reported in states that have made face masks a requirement for their residents, CNN reported.

Watch the video here:


The clip was soon shared on multiple social media platforms making it viral. Burgum also received heaps of cheer from people around the world. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Though the White House and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to recommend the wearing of masks when in public, North Dakota has not made it binding on its residents.

Since January, Covid-19 has killed over 96,000 Americans and infected more than 1.6 million people in the US, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

