Councilwoman tells man ‘she’s a proud lesbian’ in video that is a hit on the internet

"We're here, we're queer, and we're not going away," Minot City Council member Carrie Evan said during a public meeting where residents made homophobic remarks.

A city councilwoman in North Dakota is earning plaudits online after she shut down a group of residents who were complaining about a pride flag been put up outside City Hall. The footage from the city council meeting is now being widely shared on social media and shows her saying that she is queer and proud of it.

Carrie Evans, who became the first-ever openly lesbian elected official in North Dakota in June, made the speech after several residents made homophobic remarks. Many of them were angered by a rainbow flag being displayed publicly.

“Mr Walker, if you’re not aware, and I think a lot of people in this room are not aware and have come here just because this is a gay issue, I am proudly the first openly elected lesbian in North Dakota, so that is why I’m not paying any heed to your c***,” Evans said.

“I live in Minot. I am a taxpayer. I am a person. I get to see myself represented on that flagpole,” she said.

“This city is big enough for all of us. Me having a flag flying doesn’t take away anything from your rights and freedoms,” Evans said. “I’m sorry it doesn’t make you feel comfortable, but we’re here, we’re queer, and we’re not going away.”

North Dakota: The first openly-elected lesbian in the state stands up to a group of homophobes over the Pride Flag being flown at city hall. Carrie Evans for the win and with a mic drop…pic.twitter.com/BjQkO9vw53 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 18, 2020

The video of the entire council meeting that was shared on the city’s YouTube page shows several residents making obnoxious and bigoted remarks against the council’s decision to put up the flag and Evans sat through it all.

One man claimed that the “LGBT flag represents the genitals of certain Americans,” while another said he’d be “embarrassed” to explain the flag’s meaning to children. Finally, when an elderly man was talking about the issue, Evans said the criticisms “unacceptable”.

The councilwoman’s speech received plenty of praise on social media, including from celebrities.

God Bless Carrie Evans https://t.co/y9q7CAfpOw — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) September 18, 2020

I love watching this. https://t.co/RRQ1kspPMy — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 18, 2020

This is why we still fight for queer liberation. People like this still exist, and we still feel the need to justify our existence to people who don’t care. THAT’S why pride exists. https://t.co/f5pimFtRgf — Dylan Lewis-Creser (@CreserDylanPol) September 18, 2020

It kills me that bigots can outwardly express their disgust and hatred for the queer community, and then mention the anger they’re met with because of it almost like a “gotcha” moment. She should’ve kicked you out of the room. Instead, she humbled you, be grateful. https://t.co/aXASIfQCc5 — Kasey McNaughton (@KaseyMcNaughton) September 18, 2020

👇👇👇👇👇 this is how you stand up to racists and homophobes. https://t.co/ZVcMbSB1e2 — nailbomb3 (@nailbomb3) September 18, 2020

This is worth a watch, as is the full meeting if you have the stomach or the time. The Councillor holds herself well despite a barrage of hateful comments and outlandish behaviour. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/74mKWGHdGC https://t.co/sLZlc7dyRr — Black Lives Matter 🏳️‍🌈 – David Hargreaves (@DhAh_Fax) September 18, 2020

People should watch this whole meeting, and see what all she had to sit through. All she had to listen to. Some crazy stuff. — Amber (@ambie1979) September 18, 2020

Of course he said “anger.” I’m so goddamn tired of men, particularly, calling a woman angry who says what she believes & stands up for herself & others. Men are rarely said to be angry in similar situation. They’re strong! Bullshit! — Barbara Steakley (@tumpover) September 18, 2020

“I won’t need the five minutes” proceeds to shred him…… Damn……bravo 👏 pic.twitter.com/Q9Xx5ZQDZY — Nathan Platt (@nathanplatt) September 18, 2020

I grew up in ND. Mr. Walker isn’t a surprise. But Ms. Evans is a breath of fresh air and what that state needs. Bravo to her. — Tanya Cully (@TMCully) September 18, 2020

I used to live in Minot 10 yrs ago. Very conservative but was making progress before I moved. So proud of her for standing up for her beliefs, and if I still lived there, she would definitely get my vote. 🌈 — SeSe (@resist1026) September 18, 2020

I hope despite his response Mr. Walker felt, if only for a brief moment, the discomfort of the shame & ridicule he tried to lay on Ms Evans with his bigotry and ignorance. — 🏴‍☠️the pirate’s cat🏴‍☠️#SuburbanWomenForBiden (@catneedsanap) September 17, 2020

This makes me sad I live in this state and was always told how great people here are, but that was clearly wrong. Good Carrie for standing her ground and hopefully more like her can help bring change. — Justin Hoffman (@JustinHof_91) September 17, 2020

The rainbow flag makes me happy. Lol. It doesn’t turn people gay or something. Like do people hate rainbows? It doesn’t mean ‘gay people only’ it means diversity! Because it’s a RAINBOW. I wish it were the US flag 😆 — Divine Fools (@Enchant012) September 18, 2020

The flag — whose display was approved by the mayor after a local LGBTQ group Magic City Equality asked for it be flown — was intended to be put up during LGBTQ Pride Month in June,. However, it was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and was only put up in first week of September, according to reports.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd