Friday, September 18, 2020
Councilwoman tells man ‘she’s a proud lesbian’ in video that is a hit on the internet

The councilwoman sat through a barrage of criticism over the rainbow flag being publicly displayed outside a government building before she responded to those criticising the move.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 18, 2020 4:38:49 pm
north dakota, minot councilwoman lesbian speech, minot city council pride flag controversy, carrie evans lesbian, viral news, indian express, lgbtq"We're here, we're queer, and we're not going away," Minot City Council member Carrie Evan said during a public meeting where residents made homophobic remarks.

A city councilwoman in North Dakota is earning plaudits online after she shut down a group of residents who were complaining about a pride flag been put up outside City Hall. The footage from the city council meeting is now being widely shared on social media and shows her saying that she is queer and proud of it.

Carrie Evans, who became the first-ever openly lesbian elected official in North Dakota in June, made the speech after several residents made homophobic remarks. Many of them were angered by a rainbow flag being displayed publicly.

“Mr Walker, if you’re not aware, and I think a lot of people in this room are not aware and have come here just because this is a gay issue, I am proudly the first openly elected lesbian in North Dakota, so that is why I’m not paying any heed to your c***,” Evans said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“I live in Minot. I am a taxpayer. I am a person. I get to see myself represented on that flagpole,” she said.

“This city is big enough for all of us. Me having a flag flying doesn’t take away anything from your rights and freedoms,” Evans said. “I’m sorry it doesn’t make you feel comfortable, but we’re here, we’re queer, and we’re not going away.”

The video of the entire council meeting that was shared on the city’s YouTube page shows several residents making obnoxious and bigoted remarks against the council’s decision to put up the flag and Evans sat through it all.

One man claimed that the “LGBT flag represents the genitals of certain Americans,” while another said he’d be “embarrassed” to explain the flag’s meaning to children. Finally, when an elderly man was talking about the issue, Evans said the criticisms “unacceptable”.

The councilwoman’s speech received plenty of praise on social media, including from celebrities.

The flag — whose display was approved by the mayor after a local LGBTQ group Magic City Equality asked for it be flown — was intended to be put up during LGBTQ Pride Month in June,. However, it was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and was only put up in first week of September, according to reports.

