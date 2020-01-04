North Carolina family shocked after finding charred snake in oven while cooking pizza

They spotted the charred body of the reptile coiled up beneath the frozen pizza, surely killing all the mood for some pizza. They spotted the charred body of the reptile coiled up beneath the frozen pizza, surely killing all the mood for some pizza.

A simple dinner turned into a horrifying affair for a family in North Carolina after they spotted a charred snake inside their oven while cooking a pizza. Amber Helm and her husband Robert were heating frozen pizza for dinner on Monday night when they saw smoke coming out of their oven and an odd smell. Little did they know, they had also cooked a snake.

“The oven started smoking and I told my boys ‘back up’ so I can make sure a fire or anything didn’t happen,” Amber recalled while talking to local channel WRAL. And to their horror, they spotted the charred body of the reptile coiled up beneath the frozen pizza.

“I was queasy and it was creepy,” said Robert. “There’s nothing good about finding a smokey snake in your oven.” He told The News & Observer the snake was about 18 inches long and the diameter of a quarter.

The couple said they were sad that the poor animal was killed but were equally concerned what would have happened if it was alive as they have two small kids.

As the family doesn’t store anything in their oven, it didn’t occur to them to check it thoroughly before preheating. Talking to CNN, Amber said they had last used the over on Christmas to cook ham and just popped the pizza in after that without paying much attention.

“It got in via the holes at the bottom that allow airflow,” she said. “We aren’t certain yet how it got into the house but assume through our crawl space.”

As many users online wanted to know what happened to their dinner, the couple said the family simply went out to eat after the horrible incident. In fact, ever since the incident, they haven’t used their kitchen equipment.

The couple has also asked a local company to come and check out their home to ensure there aren’t any more trespassers.

Here are some reactions to their story:

