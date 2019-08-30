Watch: Police official gets calls from scamster, records video to educate people

A police official got a call from a scammer who tried his best to get her personal and bank information out of her, but she recorded the entire call and used it to talk about what people should do when they get such calls.

The Apex police department shared the video on Facebook which showed captain Ann Stephens in conversation with the scammer.

The scammer, who said his name was John Black, asked the captain for her home address, social security number, bank account details and other personal details. The captain gave the address of the Apex police department and refused to give any more information.

The agitated caller then told her that there are various allegations and cases against her in an attempt to get the information.

“Social Security Administration and law enforcement agencies have found 25 fraudulent bank accounts opened and used, fraudulently using your social security number to commit fraud of more than $10 million dollars,” the scammer claimed.

After the captain repeatedly denied information, the call was transferred to a “senior officer” who said his name was Jason Brown.

The captain went on to question the “senior officer” about the allegations and when she pointed out the discrepancy in the allegations, the caller hung up.

Watch the video:

The video concludes with the captain warning viewers not to give out personal information or verify any information to such spam callers.

People took to the comment sections of the video to share they’re own experiences of spam calls and also lauded the captain for her sense of humour. Take a look at the comments: