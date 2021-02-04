Stuck Boa constrictor rescued from car’s dashboard in North Carolina

Though it was unclear as to how the tropical snake got stuck inside the dashboard, authorities told the news agency AP that the snake is believed to have measured about 5 feet in length.

A pet boa constrictor had to be rescued by animal control officers after it got stuck behind the dashboard of a car in North Carolina.

Stanly County Animal Protective Services on Facebook shared pictures of the pet snake that was ultimately released from its owner’s car unharmed on February 2.

“It is never a dull moment at APS, and yesterday was not any different! Our officers were dispatched out to a situation where a pet Boa Constrictor got himself stuck in the dashboard of his owner’s car,” read the Facebook post tagged with pictures.

However, according to AP news, the rescue was possible only after several pieces of the dashboard were removed.

Take a look here:

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Boa constrictors are a species of nonvenomous tropical snake capable of devouring their preys in one swallow.