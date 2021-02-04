scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 04, 2021
Latest news

Stuck Boa constrictor rescued from car’s dashboard in North Carolina

Stanly County Animal Protective Services on Facebook, shared picture of the pet snake was ultimately released from its owner’s car unharmed on February 2.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | February 4, 2021 6:02:47 pm
Boa constrictor, boa constrictor inside car dashboard, boa constrictor rescue, boa constrictor rescued from car dashboard, North Carolina, Trending news, Indian Express news.Though it was unclear as to how the tropical snake got stuck inside the dashboard, authorities told the news agency AP that the snake is believed to have measured about 5 feet in length.

A pet boa constrictor had to be rescued by animal control officers after it got stuck behind the dashboard of a car in North Carolina.

Stanly County Animal Protective Services on Facebook shared pictures of the pet snake that was ultimately released from its owner’s car unharmed on February 2.

“It is never a dull moment at APS, and yesterday was not any different! Our officers were dispatched out to a situation where a pet Boa Constrictor got himself stuck in the dashboard of his owner’s car,” read the Facebook post tagged with pictures.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

However, according to AP news, the rescue was possible only after several pieces of the dashboard were removed.

Take a look here:

Though it was unclear how the tropical snake got stuck inside the dashboard, authorities told the news agency that the snake is believed to have been about 5 feet in length.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Boa constrictors are a species of nonvenomous tropical snake capable of devouring their preys in one swallow.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 04: Latest News

Advertisement