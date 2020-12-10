Daughter and social media reunite 92-year-old with his college jacket

Mal Osborn, reportedly lost the garment after he drove off the in his car without realising that he had kept his jacket on the roof of his car.

A 92-year-old North Carolina man who lost his college jacket was reunited with it thanks to his daughter and social media.

Mal Osborn, reportedly lost the jacket after he forgot that he had kept the jacket on the roof of his car.

Osborn still wore the University of Maine jacket because it reminded him of his successes as a runner at the school from 1949 to 1952.

“It was a part of me because I’ve had it so long. It was a miracle that it stayed in the condition that it’s in. It wasn’t something that hung in the closet. I wore it,“ Osborn told local dailyBangor Daily News.

According to news agency AP, the 92-year-old lost his jacket back in October.

Osborn’s daughter Beverly Amick and other relatives tried to trace the route and asked around the neighbourhood. However, they had little luck finding the jacket.

Amick then decided to post about her father’s missing jacket on Facebook, which proved useful.



According to UPI.com, less than 24 hours later, she heard from a woman who found the jacket covered in leaves in her yard.

The jacket was reportedly dry cleaned and returned to its rightful owner. Amick also shared the news on Facebook, thanking all those who helped look for her father’s jacket.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd