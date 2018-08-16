Noodles worth Rs 70 lakh stolen in Georgia; people wonder if thieves are building ‘Mount Everest’

While the police has no idea where the missing noodles have gone, people on social media have come up with creative conclusions. (Source: Getty Images) While the police has no idea where the missing noodles have gone, people on social media have come up with creative conclusions. (Source: Getty Images)

Officials in Georgia are investigating a series of robberies that include one stolen motorcycle, five car break-ins and nearly a $100,000 (Rs 70 lakhs) worth heist of Ramen noodles, according to a Fox 5 report. The Police told the news company that the noodles were stolen from a large trailer parked at a Chevron store on Georgia Highway.

The incident, as per the Police, took place between July 25 to August 1, has created quite a buzz on social media. While the police have no idea as to where the missing noodles have gone, people on social media have come up with creative conclusions.

While one person tweeted asking whether there was ‘a black market for ramen noodles’, others wondered whether the thieves were planning to build a noodle ‘Mount Everest’. Some even went ahead and calculated the number of packets that amount would buy. Here are some of the funny reactions that trended on Twitter:

I’ve already done the math. That’s 337,931 packs of Ramen, if the said stolen ramen is of Manchuran variety purchased at Target. Which is enough lunch and dinner for 1.26 years. You’re welcome. https://t.co/DbW9HvlVso — Timothy Nuthall (@tnuthall) August 15, 2018

That’s gotta be like a Mount Everest of Ramen. — Blurt Nobrain (@blurtnobrain) August 15, 2018

I’m having a hard time picturing the quantity here. $100k worth of ramen noodles would be 400,000 packages of noddles at Kroger prices. The est population of Atlanta is 480,000. Where are the noodles going? https://t.co/Hpx8VznROT — Jamie Howe (@Reporterjamie) August 15, 2018

Apparently it was on a truck that was left unattended. But holy hell, his backseat must have been FULLY of it. But, could anyone eat that much ramen? You would get so sick of it. And it’s not like you could sell it for much of a profit… — Kylo Ren-Faire (@adamgreeney) August 15, 2018

I had to take a blood pressure pill just after reading that headline lol — 🏳️‍🌈asmila jane🧚🏽‍♀️ (@AsmilaJ) August 16, 2018

