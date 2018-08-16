Follow Us:
Thursday, August 16, 2018
Noodles worth Rs 70 lakh stolen in Georgia; people wonder if thieves are building 'Mount Everest'

Noodles worth Rs 70 lakh stolen in Georgia; people wonder if thieves are building ‘Mount Everest’

The incident, which as per the Police, took place between July 25 to August one, has created quite a buzz on social media. While the police has no idea where the missing noodles have gone, people on social media have come up with creative conclusions.

Officials in Georgia are investigating a series of robberies that include one stolen motorcycle, five car break-ins and nearly a $100,000 (Rs 70 lakhs) worth heist of Ramen noodles, according to a Fox 5 report. The Police told the news company that the noodles were stolen from a large trailer parked at a Chevron store on Georgia Highway.

The incident, as per the Police, took place between July 25 to August 1, has created quite a buzz on social media. While the police have no idea as to where the missing noodles have gone, people on social media have come up with creative conclusions.

While one person tweeted asking whether there was ‘a black market for ramen noodles’, others wondered whether the thieves were planning to build a noodle ‘Mount Everest’. Some even went ahead and calculated the number of packets that amount would buy. Here are some of the funny reactions that trended on Twitter:

