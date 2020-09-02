Netizens turn nostalgic on learning the Nokia’s 3310 phone has turned 20

People shared memes and jokes to celebrate Nokia 3310's 20th birthday.

Many Indians on social media spoke about “feeling old” after learning that Nokia’s wildly popular mobile phone model 3310 had turned 20 on Wednesday.

As the Finnish company’s top-selling gadget celebrated 20 years, people spoke about the device which was the first phone for many. Most commented on its durability and battery life. People also spoke about its signature ringtone and the game Snake.

The chief product officer of HMD Global, that now manufactures Nokia mobile phones, also reshared the brand’s ‘strongest’ phone meme.

Happy 20th birthday to Nokia 3310! 🧱 Last year we announced the unbreakable Nokia 800 Tough to honor the legend 💪. More to follow in future https://t.co/T0i3NR7T4N — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) September 2, 2020

Here are other reactions:

Recently found one with my old uni stuff. It still had 40% battery! 😂 — Stephen Murray 🇪🇺🇮🇪 (@saj_murray) September 2, 2020

Phone of the millennium — Karan Jain (@karanjain603) September 1, 2020

I can hear it ringing now. One of the classic sounds of the early 2000s. — Bob Pickard (@BobPickard) September 1, 2020

Them don’t make phones like that any more. #Nokia3310 https://t.co/pT2vqNUVjx — Pasi Vaaranmaa (@vaaranpa) September 1, 2020

The Nokia 3310 is 20 years old today. I feel my bones turning to dust pic.twitter.com/RcGZGg7xKz — Mike Murphy (@mcwm) September 1, 2020

nokia 3310

used for self defence https://t.co/ViS02cJ2sG — It (@Sriracha0411) September 1, 2020

Oh man! This is deep! In more ways than one! Hahahhahahahaha…. 🤣🤣🤣 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png I had one of those Nokia 3310’s & they were built like bricks! XD pic.twitter.com/bLMrSbhoSm — Novyl (No-vile) (@lyv0n) September 1, 2020

And no one has ever finished the last level of snake — Marta Basso (@martabassof) September 1, 2020

The Nokia 3310 turns 20 today! via /r/funny https://t.co/N2ul8R2H4p pic.twitter.com/bohGJQJkWa — Disneyland Burning (@dbagoverdose) September 2, 2020

This Covid shit lasting like a damn Nokia 3310 😑😑😑😑 — Amy Whine_House (@Amy_Ruby_RoseZA) September 2, 2020

My 1st phone which I was mainly used to give miss call…. — Pratik75 (@PM750212) September 1, 2020

I need a relationship as strong as Nokia 3310 am tired of all this Android and iPhone love just small fall screen Don breaK 💔 😇😇 — ÜGØTËX💰 (@UGOTEX140) September 2, 2020

Nokia is estimated to have sold 126 million units of the phone. Given the popularity of the phone, HMD Global even revived the Nokia 3310 with some modern touches to the iconic feature phone.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd