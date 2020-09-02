scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 02, 2020
Netizens turn nostalgic on learning the Nokia’s 3310 phone has turned 20

As the Finnish company's top-selling gadget celebrated 20 years, people spoke about the device which was the first phone for many.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 2, 2020 5:02:34 pm
nokia 3310, nokia 3310 turns 20, nokia 3310 memes, nokia 3310 jokes, nokia 3310 20 memes, viral news, indian expressPeople shared memes and jokes to celebrate Nokia 3310's 20th birthday.

Many Indians on social media spoke about “feeling old” after learning that Nokia’s wildly popular mobile phone model 3310 had turned 20 on Wednesday.

As the Finnish company’s top-selling gadget celebrated 20 years, people spoke about the device which was the first phone for many. Most commented on its durability and battery life. People also spoke about its signature ringtone and the game Snake.

The chief product officer of HMD Global, that now manufactures Nokia mobile phones, also reshared the brand’s ‘strongest’ phone meme.

Here are other reactions:

Nokia is estimated to have sold 126 million units of the phone. Given the popularity of the phone, HMD Global even revived the Nokia 3310 with some modern touches to the iconic feature phone.

