Nobita trends worldwide after he ties the knot in latest Doraemon movie

Fans took to Twitter, celebrating the big reveal.

Doraemon and Nobita dominated Twitter trends globally as netizens celebrated the union of their favourite anime characters in the latest Doraemon movie.

The plot of the latest ‘Stand by Me Doraemon 2’, a sequel to the 2014 film ‘Stand by Me Doraemon’, was revealed through a poster release.

Though the movie, based on the popular Japanese manga series Doraemon, was released in back in November in Japan, the poster for the latest film is now widely being shared on social media as the film is waiting for a much wider release across other parts of the world in February 2021.

Take a look at some of the reactions here as fans celebrate the big reveal:

In a more happy note, it seems that Nobita and Shizuka will finally marry 😯 #doraemon This just makes me aware that I’m kind of old … pic.twitter.com/H7MGW8kowx — Karla C. (@KcwKarla) January 19, 2021

This February, the all-time hot story returns to the big screen. #STANDBYMEDoraemon2 starting February 2021 only in cinemas… #Doraemon pic.twitter.com/nXIgMQRFRT — Pavan Kumar (@ThisIsMPK) January 20, 2021

IT’S FINALLY HAPPENING. Nobita is marrying Shizuka and Doraemon looks so proud of him 🥺#Doraemon pic.twitter.com/rhmoEqnL6x — • miss no one • (@OnlyBlackSheep) January 19, 2021

When I was watching trailer i got goosebumps, i cried, i can’t express how i feel 😞. How do u feel ? 😖😭😞#Nobita #STANDBYMEドラえもん2感想 #Doraemon #Shizuku pic.twitter.com/eErwdJvKux — Gaurav Gupta (@GauravLCI) January 19, 2021

Nobita getting married to Shizuka doesn’t mean that we’re bidding farewell to our childhood. We always knew that he would end up with her and our childhood can never leave us as long as we remember how to reconnect with the child that remains within us. #Doraemon pic.twitter.com/M2NLUkoxKe — • miss no one • (@OnlyBlackSheep) January 19, 2021

Doraemon is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Fujiko Fujio, pen names of the duo Hiroshi Fujimoto and Motoo Abiko.

The widely popular series across the world follows the titular character Doraemon, an earless robotic cat who travels back in time from the 22nd century to aid a boy named Nobita Nobi.