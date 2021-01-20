scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Nobita trends worldwide after he ties the knot in latest Doraemon movie

Though the movie was released in back in November in Japan, the poster for the latest film is now widely being shared on social media as the film is waiting for a much wider release across other parts of the world in February 2021.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 20, 2021 2:08:17 pm
Nobita, Doraemon, Doraemon latest movie, Nobita Shizuka wedding, Doraemon latest movie plot, Doraemon 2 plot, Shizuka wedding, twitter trends, Doraemon movie, Stand by Me Doraemon 2 poster, Stand by Me Doraemon 2 plot, Stand by Me Doraemon 2 plot reactions, Trending news, Indian Express newsFans took to Twitter, celebrating the big reveal.

Doraemon and Nobita dominated Twitter trends globally as netizens celebrated the union of their favourite anime characters in the latest Doraemon movie.

The plot of the latest ‘Stand by Me Doraemon 2’, a sequel to the 2014 film ‘Stand by Me Doraemon’, was revealed through a poster release.

Though the movie, based on the popular Japanese manga series Doraemon, was released in back in November in Japan, the poster for the latest film is now widely being shared on social media as the film is waiting for a much wider release across other parts of the world in February 2021.

Take a look at some of the reactions here as fans celebrate the big reveal:

Doraemon is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Fujiko Fujio, pen names of the duo Hiroshi Fujimoto and Motoo Abiko.

The widely popular series across the world follows the titular character Doraemon, an earless robotic cat who travels back in time from the 22nd century to aid a boy named Nobita Nobi.

