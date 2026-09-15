This 8-year-old started coding to do math homework; now he holds a world record

According to Guinness World Records’ Young Achievers profile, Noah has also explored robotics and drones, taking his fascination with computers into the physical world.

Guinness World Records has recognised Noah Williams as the youngest professional computer programmer after an independent firm published one of his programmes.

It was officially recorded on August 8, 2025, when Noah was eight years and 307 days old.

Guinness defines the record as the “youngest person to programme computers”. Its criteria describe a programmer as someone who develops and writes computer programmes, and a programme as a set of instructions written in a language a computer can understand and execute.

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Beyond programming

According to Guinness World Records’ Young Achievers profile, Noah has also explored robotics and drones, taking his fascination with computers into the physical world.