scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, March 15, 2021
Latest news

‘A piece of popcorn’: Singer Noah Cyrus’s 2021 Grammy gown inspires memes and jokes online

Noah Cyrus made the fashion statement in an off-white Schiaparelli Couture gown, which was pleated and propped to look like a larger-than-life crown over her head.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 15, 2021 5:13:15 pm
Noah Cyrus, Noah Cyrus 2021 Grammys gown memes, Noah Cyrus 2021 Grammys red carpet memes, Noah Cyrus gown memes, Noah Cyrus memes, 2021 Grammys, 2022 Grammy awards winner, Trending news, Indian Express newsWhile some pointed out that the gown’s similarity to a piece of popcorn, others drew parallels to a bedspread.

Singer-songwriter Noah Cyrus’s red carpet look at the 2021 Grammy Awards prompted a wide range of reactions online and soon generated a plethora of memes. The 21-year-old made quite a fashion statement in an off-white Schiaparelli Couture gown, which was pleated and propped to look like a larger-than-life crown over her head.

Netizens soon took notice of her red carpet look, starting a slew of reactions, mostly hilarious meme and jokes. While some pointed out that the gown’s similarity to a piece of popcorn, others drew parallels to a bedspread.

Take a look at some of the most hilarious reactions to Cyrus’s red carpet look at the 2021 Grammy’s last night:

Noah was nominated for Best New Artist at this year’s Grammy Awards, an honour that ultimately went to Megan Thee Stallion.

The 63rd Grammy Awards were held in Los Angeles in a unique socially distanced fashion. The ceremony saw Meghan Thee Stallion and Harry Styles winning their first-ever Grammys. Beyonce created history at the 63rd Grammy Awards as she became the only female artist to ever win 28 Grammy awards.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 15: Latest News

Advertisement
X