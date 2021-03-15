‘A piece of popcorn’: Singer Noah Cyrus’s 2021 Grammy gown inspires memes and jokes online

While some pointed out that the gown’s similarity to a piece of popcorn, others drew parallels to a bedspread.

Singer-songwriter Noah Cyrus’s red carpet look at the 2021 Grammy Awards prompted a wide range of reactions online and soon generated a plethora of memes. The 21-year-old made quite a fashion statement in an off-white Schiaparelli Couture gown, which was pleated and propped to look like a larger-than-life crown over her head.

Netizens soon took notice of her red carpet look, starting a slew of reactions, mostly hilarious meme and jokes. While some pointed out that the gown’s similarity to a piece of popcorn, others drew parallels to a bedspread.

Take a look at some of the most hilarious reactions to Cyrus’s red carpet look at the 2021 Grammy’s last night:

why does noah cyrus actually look like a piece of popcorn 😭 pic.twitter.com/5AQzF2GEGx — prachi :) (@xprachix) March 15, 2021

Noah Cyrus rolled outta bed & the bed was all “hell no, I’m going WITH you” #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/dWVGkHK3IZ — Kelly (@KellyClinger) March 14, 2021

noah cyrus was like “if i can’t stay in my bed, then my bed is coming with me” and honestly, i respect it. https://t.co/ei3KNkBRkQ — Sarah McGonagall (@gothspiderbitch) March 14, 2021

Noah Cyrus outfit is the perfect graphic description of me going around the house on winter with my bedspread 😅 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/eZhepM642b — Erika S (@efsc21) March 15, 2021

Noah Cyrus looks like she lost a fight with a fitted sheet. pic.twitter.com/eDi8leMvNt — HighHeels/LowMorals (@lessisabore) March 15, 2021

noah cyrus dressed like a cauliflower pic.twitter.com/MEJu2vUPq4 — bre💛💛 (@brelovestay13) March 14, 2021

Now we know where all the toilet paper went during the pandemic. #NoahCyrus #grammys pic.twitter.com/LZqd48vPMA https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png — Kendra 👑 – thick thighs save lives (@oh_hey_its_k) March 14, 2021

noah cyrus dressed like my favorite snack pic.twitter.com/d4xrybkjsB — kath -R- yn 🌹 (@rolphbabycakes) March 15, 2021

Noah was nominated for Best New Artist at this year’s Grammy Awards, an honour that ultimately went to Megan Thee Stallion.

The 63rd Grammy Awards were held in Los Angeles in a unique socially distanced fashion. The ceremony saw Meghan Thee Stallion and Harry Styles winning their first-ever Grammys. Beyonce created history at the 63rd Grammy Awards as she became the only female artist to ever win 28 Grammy awards.