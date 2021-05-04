‘No vaccine for crazy’: Video of man riding a bike over a bridge’s arch goes viral

Updated: May 4, 2021 6:34:31 pm
Time and again, social media influencers come up with interesting ways to engage their followers. However, a frightening video shared by a France-based content creator climbing the arch of a steep bridge on a bicycle has triggered a debate on social media.
The video, which was originally shared on Instagram by France-based athlete Antoni Villoni, was reshared by comedian Trevor Noah along with a caption, “There’s no vaccine for crazy!” In the 18-second clip, which has now gone viral, the cyclist can be seen going over the rails of a steep bridge on a mountain bike.
Watch the video here:
There’s no vaccine for crazy! 🙅🏾♂️😳😳😳 🎥 IG: awesome_around 🎵: @fatjoe @RealRemyMa pic.twitter.com/oXkj3W6SgW
— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) May 3, 2021
Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral on social media and garnered over one lakh views. While many were shocked to see the clip, others debated over the cyclist’s safety while attempting such stunts.
“There’s something strangely poetic about doing something as dangerous as this while wearing a bicycle helmet,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.
Oh. My. Word. I had a panic attack just watching this!
— Laura Frank (@LKFrank5) May 4, 2021
There’s something strangely poetic about doing something as dangerous as this while wearing a bicycle helmet.
— Stu (@Stuart_Fargher) May 4, 2021
I about got sick watching that! pic.twitter.com/ysMynmTdLm
— Shannon🌊🌊🌊 #Resister #ETTD (@shannonkatt) May 4, 2021
That fish eye lens… Wasn’t making it easy to watch …. nope Nope nope nope pic.twitter.com/5gw23PpIjm
— Mephobia ⭐ (@MephobicMermaid) May 4, 2021
So…. why bother wearing a helmet?
— Will North (@Will__North) May 3, 2021
at least he’s wearing a helmet – safety first!
— Antonio C. (@amrc415) May 3, 2021
The hell would he do if the chain broke?
— tigre salvaje (@tigresalvaje11) May 3, 2021
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-