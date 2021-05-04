scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 04, 2021
‘No vaccine for crazy’: Video of man riding a bike over a bridge’s arch goes viral

Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral on social media and garnered over one lakh views. While many were shocked to see the clip, others debated over the cyclist's safety while attempting such stunts.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 4, 2021 6:34:31 pm
Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah twitter reactions, Trevor Noah trending video, stunts, cycle stunts, trending, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news"So.... why bother wearing a helmet?" read one of the many comments on the viral clip. (Source: Trevor Noah/Twitter)

Time and again, social media influencers come up with interesting ways to engage their followers. However, a frightening video shared by a France-based content creator climbing the arch of a steep bridge on a bicycle has triggered a debate on social media.

The video, which was originally shared on Instagram by France-based athlete Antoni Villoni, was reshared by comedian Trevor Noah along with a caption, “There’s no vaccine for crazy!” In the 18-second clip, which has now gone viral, the cyclist can be seen going over the rails of a steep bridge on a mountain bike.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral on social media and garnered over one lakh views. While many were shocked to see the clip, others debated over the cyclist’s safety while attempting such stunts.

“There’s something strangely poetic about doing something as dangerous as this while wearing a bicycle helmet,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

