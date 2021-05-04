‘No vaccine for crazy’: Video of man riding a bike over a bridge’s arch goes viral

"So.... why bother wearing a helmet?" read one of the many comments on the viral clip. (Source: Trevor Noah/Twitter)

Time and again, social media influencers come up with interesting ways to engage their followers. However, a frightening video shared by a France-based content creator climbing the arch of a steep bridge on a bicycle has triggered a debate on social media.

The video, which was originally shared on Instagram by France-based athlete Antoni Villoni, was reshared by comedian Trevor Noah along with a caption, “There’s no vaccine for crazy!” In the 18-second clip, which has now gone viral, the cyclist can be seen going over the rails of a steep bridge on a mountain bike.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral on social media and garnered over one lakh views. While many were shocked to see the clip, others debated over the cyclist’s safety while attempting such stunts.

“There’s something strangely poetic about doing something as dangerous as this while wearing a bicycle helmet,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

Oh. My. Word. I had a panic attack just watching this! — Laura Frank (@LKFrank5) May 4, 2021

There’s something strangely poetic about doing something as dangerous as this while wearing a bicycle helmet. — Stu (@Stuart_Fargher) May 4, 2021

I about got sick watching that! pic.twitter.com/ysMynmTdLm — Shannon🌊🌊🌊 #Resister #ETTD (@shannonkatt) May 4, 2021

That fish eye lens… Wasn’t making it easy to watch …. nope Nope nope nope pic.twitter.com/5gw23PpIjm — Mephobia ⭐ (@MephobicMermaid) May 4, 2021

So…. why bother wearing a helmet? — Will North (@Will__North) May 3, 2021

at least he’s wearing a helmet – safety first! — Antonio C. (@amrc415) May 3, 2021