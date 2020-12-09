91-year-old British man’s witty interview after getting vaccine amuses netizens

Widely shared online, the interview clip left netizens amused with many praising the nonagenarian's spirit.

A 91-year-old British man is among the first in the world to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and his witty responses in an interview to CNN reporter Cyril Vanier’s questions amused many online. The clip has since been widely shared on social media.

In the four-minute-long clip, London-based Martin Kenyon spoke about going to the hospital and getting vaccinated. He said he had heard that a local hospital was administering vaccinations for older citizens.

“They spent various times asking me questions … this and that not very interesting, and they said to come at half-past 12,” Kenyon said. “Of course, I couldn’t damn well find any place to park my car, so I was late,” he said.

Watch the video here:

“Very unexciting” – Martin, a master of understatement, on CNN just nowpic.twitter.com/m9mhoO7uq4 — Hugo Bebbington (@HugoBebb) December 8, 2020

Kenyon, who is now excited about meeting his granddaughters for Christmas after getting the vaccine, said that it didn’t hurt to get the shot.

“I am not going to have the bloody bug now,” Kenyon said.

Displaying an “unexciting” card given to him by the hospital with his name and the date for a follow-up shot on it, Kenyon said that he doesn’t intend to catch the virus.

“Well there’s no point in dying now when I’ve lived this long, is there,” he declared.

Many on social media praised the nonagenarian’s spirit.

All that was missing was a satirical comment on the weather! — Lee (@CurranLeeCurran) December 8, 2020

I loved this: “Well there’s no point in dying now when I’ve lived this long is there. I don’t plan to anyway”. Kudos to Martin. — Rachael (@surreykiwi) December 8, 2020

Martin is an absolute gem. I hope his Christmas is magical and full of hugs.💕 — Marie👀👩 (@Marie24373752) December 8, 2020

i know- that was sooo funny — dadlani (@dadlani) December 8, 2020

That was the best bit! — Sarah Cardy (@SarahCardy) December 8, 2020

Brilliant, we couldn’t have hoped for them to find a better person to represent us Brits. Well done Martin. Salt of the Earth 🇬🇧 — Glynn Whitby (@whitby_glynn) December 8, 2020

