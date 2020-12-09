scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 09, 2020
Top news

91-year-old British man’s witty interview after getting vaccine amuses netizens

In the four-minute-long clip, London-based Martin Kenyon spoke about going to the hospital and getting vaccinated.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 9, 2020 2:30:53 pm
covid-19, coronavirus, 91-year-old British man gets coronavirus vaccine, Pfizer, Pfizer vaccine, Pfizer shot, covid Pfizer shot, trending, indian express, indian express newsWidely shared online, the interview clip left netizens amused with many praising the nonagenarian's spirit.

A 91-year-old British man is among the first in the world to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and his witty responses in an interview to CNN reporter Cyril Vanier’s questions amused many online. The clip has since been widely shared on social media.

In the four-minute-long clip, London-based Martin Kenyon spoke about going to the hospital and getting vaccinated. He said he had heard that a local hospital was administering vaccinations for older citizens.

“They spent various times asking me questions … this and that not very interesting, and they said to come at half-past 12,” Kenyon said. “Of course, I couldn’t damn well find any place to park my car, so I was late,” he said.

Watch the video here:

Kenyon, who is now excited about meeting his granddaughters for Christmas after getting the vaccine, said that it didn’t hurt to get the shot.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“I am not going to have the bloody bug now,” Kenyon said.

Displaying an “unexciting” card given to him by the hospital with his name and the date for a follow-up shot on it, Kenyon said that he doesn’t intend to catch the virus.

“Well there’s no point in dying now when I’ve lived this long, is there,” he declared.

Many on social media praised the nonagenarian’s spirit.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 09: Latest News

Advertisement