scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 01, 2022
Budget 2022

No child’s play: Pillow fighting becomes professional combat sport

The Pillow Fighting Championship took place on 29 January 2022 in Florida, USA.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 1, 2022 7:45:27 pm
Pillow Fighting Championship, Pillow Fight Championship 2022, Professional pillow fighting, Indian ExpressThe event saw participation from 24 contenders, out of which 16 were men and eight were women.

It seems like pillow fighting is no longer a fun game played by children in the bedroom, it has now become a serious combat sport played in a sports ring.

The first-ever professional Pillow Fighting Championship (PFC) was held in Florida in January. The event saw participation from 24 contenders, out of which 16 were men and eight were women. The participants used mixed martial arts and specially designed pillows to attack their opponents. The bracket styled tournament was introduced as a pay-per-view tournament.

At the end of the championship, Istela Nunes emerged as the women’s winner, after defeating Kendahl Voelker. On the men’s side, Hauley Tillman defeated Marcus Brimage to win the top spot. Both the winner got a cash prize of 5,000 US dollars and a belt.

It seems like in the coming years the Pillow Fight Championship will grow more popular. People are already thrilled at the prospect of having professional pillow fighting competitions. Commenting on the video of the championship, a Twitter user said, “Bout time this universal sport was given the respect it deserves.”

While speaking to media Steve Williams, the CEO of Pillow Fighting Championship, said, “PFC delivers all the drama of hand-to-hand combat without the gore of mixed martial arts or boxing. The only difference between our fights and MMA fights is that nobody gets hurt.” He further added, “There’s a lot of people who don’t want to see the blood. They want to see good competition, they just don’t want to see the violence.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 01: Latest News

Advertisement