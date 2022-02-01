No child’s play: Pillow fighting becomes professional combat sport

It seems like pillow fighting is no longer a fun game played by children in the bedroom, it has now become a serious combat sport played in a sports ring.

The first-ever professional Pillow Fighting Championship (PFC) was held in Florida in January. The event saw participation from 24 contenders, out of which 16 were men and eight were women. The participants used mixed martial arts and specially designed pillows to attack their opponents. The bracket styled tournament was introduced as a pay-per-view tournament.

The Pillow Fighting Championship crowned its first ever champions in Florida as the children’s pastime was turned into a professional combat sport https://t.co/0iLG8xgza5 pic.twitter.com/M8HX87p6bo — Reuters (@Reuters) January 31, 2022

At the end of the championship, Istela Nunes emerged as the women’s winner, after defeating Kendahl Voelker. On the men’s side, Hauley Tillman defeated Marcus Brimage to win the top spot. Both the winner got a cash prize of 5,000 US dollars and a belt.

It seems like in the coming years the Pillow Fight Championship will grow more popular. People are already thrilled at the prospect of having professional pillow fighting competitions. Commenting on the video of the championship, a Twitter user said, “Bout time this universal sport was given the respect it deserves.”

Fighters warming up in Miami for this weekend’s PPV of #FightPFC pillow fighting championship. Yes, I’ve been assigned this story. CEO of league invested $350k. ⁦@thenewsoncnbc⁩ pic.twitter.com/xPZGc9quVU — janewells (@janewells) January 27, 2022

Damn I’d win gold medal in this https://t.co/R8fZb8BqMm — Prakash (@Prakash1049) January 31, 2022

So from now on, encourage kids to pillow-fight 👀 https://t.co/79M2KEIJbW — Jaspreet Singh Sahni (@JaspreetSSahni) January 31, 2022

When is this debuting in India ? https://t.co/aClbl3fwDg — Ansuman Rath 🇮🇳 (@_AnsumanRath) January 31, 2022

Matlab main bachpan se hi champion tha. This should be included in Olympics https://t.co/GWlQBAryKG — Raja (@RajaBabuhaihum) January 31, 2022

Bout time this universal sport was given the respect it deserves. https://t.co/kq3zdy0wEb — Colm O’Reilly (@splitred) January 31, 2022

While speaking to media Steve Williams, the CEO of Pillow Fighting Championship, said, “PFC delivers all the drama of hand-to-hand combat without the gore of mixed martial arts or boxing. The only difference between our fights and MMA fights is that nobody gets hurt.” He further added, “There’s a lot of people who don’t want to see the blood. They want to see good competition, they just don’t want to see the violence.”