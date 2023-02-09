Nine-year-old boy creates world record by dribbling a basketball for over 1 hour

Dribbling a basketball seems like a mindless task that people indulge in to kill time. However, Henry Speedwell, an elementary school student, broke a Guinness World record with his penchant for this innocuous activity.

Speedwell, a nine-year-old boy from Chicago, US, managed to dribble a basketball for one hour, 20 minutes and 1 second while wearing a blindfold. He broke the record of the “longest duration dribbling a basketball blindfolded”, set by serial record-breaker Christian Roberto López Rodríguez on February 13, 2021, by 13 minutes.

Speedwell achieved the feat on Tuesday in his Mount Greenwood Elementary School’s gymnasium as his teachers, immediate family members and schoolmates cheered him.

What made his achievement even more special is that he raised $2,800 (approximately Rs 2.31 lakh) for cancer research. He was inspired to raise money for the good cause in memory of his grandfather James “Jay” Canna, who died of cancer last year.

The school congratulated Speedwell in a Facebook post and wrote that his “dedication & mental toughness should be an inspiration to us all”.

Speedwell’s mother Jessica told The Beverly Review newspaper that she felt concerned about her son’s well-being after he surpassed the 45-minute mark as she could tell that he was getting tired.