Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Nine-year-old boy falls into frozen pond, Samaritan also gets stuck. Watch daring rescue video

The chilling video showing the risky rescue operation was shared by the Aurora Police Department from Illinois, US, on Facebook.

nine year old boy rescue from frozen pond, boy falls in frozen pond, rescue video, indian expressThe incident happened last week and the officers earned plaudits online

A nine-year-old boy who ventured to retrieve his football from a frozen pond fell into the ice and was rescued by police officers in Aurora, US. The chilling video showing the risky rescue operation was shared by the Aurora Police Department in Illinois on Facebook. An adult woman who ventured to save the boy was also stuck in the pond and rescued.

The clip shared by the law enforcement agency shows the patrolling officers receiving an emergency call. Firefighters and police officers are seen reaching the spot. One of them is seen grabbing protective gear from the vehicle. The camera pans to show the frozen pond and three people are seen in the middle of it. A rescue team member is seen throwing a rope and pulling them towards the shore. The child is heard panting and the officers are seen pulling him to safety.

The incident happened last week and the officers earned plaudits online. A user commented, “Amazing job! They acted without hesitation and knew exactly what to do to get the job done. Great job to all the Officers/APD!!”. Another user wrote, “Well done APD! Very Thankful for all of you that serve and protect !” A third user wrote, “God Bless the brave woman who jumped in to try to save him and all of the Police. This could have been a very sad Thanksgiving! Great job!”

The Facebook post said that along with the child, two officers who swam in the pond sustained minor injuries and were later sent to a hospital for treatment. The trio was released from the hospital in stable condition. The woman was provided emergency treatment on the spot and was not sent to the hospital.

Timely interventions save lives in such risky situations and similar videos often gain traction online. In February this year, while firefighters were undergoing training in a lake in Missouri, US, two teenagers got trapped in the ice as they ran across the lake. Alert firefighters swiftly jumped into action and saved them in the nick of time.

First published on: 29-11-2022 at 02:17:18 pm
