Sunday, April 10, 2022
Nine lives indeed: Cat that survived Russian attacks is adopted by Ukraine govt

The happy news was tweeted by Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 10, 2022 6:09:49 pm
Cat that survived war adopted by Ukraine's government, Cats of Ukraine, Survivor cat adopted by Ukraine Government, Animals in Ukraine, Russia Ukraine conflict, Indian ExpressCountries like Poland, Romania and Slovakia have relaxed several rules that allow Ukrainians to bring their pets without essential veterinary paperwork.

A cat that miraculously survived Russian attacks in the Borodyanka area of Ukraine has been adopted by the war-hit country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Saturday tweeted about the adoption—heartwarming news against the backdrop of bleak circumstances as his country is reeling under intensified attacks from Russia.

ALSO READ |People in Ukraine hold on to their pets amid war

Gerashchenko tweeted, “Remember the survivor cat from #Borodianka? I was sent a happy sequel to his story! He now lives in the Ministry of Internal affairs, fed, bathed, and loved. He will participate in all important meetings, of course.”

On Thursday, Gerashchenko, who is an ardent animal lover, had shared pictures of the same cat after it was pulled from broken concrete blocks.

While netizens seemed thrilled at the adoption of the unnamed cat by Ukraine’s government, a few wondered about the owners of the cat and what might have happened to them.

A week ago, Stepan, the 13-year-old social media famous tabby cat from Ukraine’s Kharkiv city, made news after his owner announced that they were able to raise almost $10,000 to help animals in the war-torn country. Before that, a video of Ukrainian Emergency Service workers rescuing a cat from the wreckage went viral.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine that started in late February has been hard on pet owners who are struggling to protect their pets. Keeping the dire circumstances in mind, countries like Poland, Romania, and Slovakia have relaxed several rules allowing Ukrainians to bring their pets without essential veterinary paperwork.

