Nine lives indeed: Cat that survived Russian attacks is adopted by Ukraine govt

A cat that miraculously survived Russian attacks in the Borodyanka area of Ukraine has been adopted by the war-hit country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Saturday tweeted about the adoption—heartwarming news against the backdrop of bleak circumstances as his country is reeling under intensified attacks from Russia.

Gerashchenko tweeted, “Remember the survivor cat from #Borodianka? I was sent a happy sequel to his story! He now lives in the Ministry of Internal affairs, fed, bathed, and loved. He will participate in all important meetings, of course.”

Remember the survivor cat from #Borodianka? I was sent a happy sequel to his story! He now lives in the Ministry of Internal affairs, fed, bathed, and loved. He will participate in all important meetings, of course.#UkraineUnderAttack #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/yvQYy6QljC — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) April 9, 2022

On Thursday, Gerashchenko, who is an ardent animal lover, had shared pictures of the same cat after it was pulled from broken concrete blocks.

This cat cat from #Borodianka barely made it: he was pulled out from under the broken concrete blocks.

We really hope his humans survived too.#UkraineRussianWar #StandWithUkraine #StopRussianAggression pic.twitter.com/PToRRiXopy — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) April 6, 2022

While netizens seemed thrilled at the adoption of the unnamed cat by Ukraine’s government, a few wondered about the owners of the cat and what might have happened to them.

Finally, a happy ending to one of the many gruesome stories of death & destruction from the Kyiv Oblasts. A grievously injured kitty has received the emergency care & cuddling he so desperately needed, along with a new home. ❤️🐝🇺🇦😻 — Alexa Raymer🇺🇦 (@AlexaJaar1013) April 9, 2022

Thank you for caring about this beautiful little guy Slava Ukranii! 💙💛🐈 — DeificDragon 🇺🇦 (@DeificDragon) April 9, 2022

I just wonder who’s cat this once was. What happened to the people who once gave it cuddles and love? — Michael Gill (@Michael26366776) April 9, 2022

🙏👏👏👏

Well done, staff of Ministry of Internal affairs❣️

You are great people, Ukrainians💙💛

Thankyou for telling this @Geraschenko_en!

Slava Ukraini 🇺🇦 — Mari Lappi 🙏 🇺🇦 (@MariLappi) April 9, 2022

That’s so lovely, he will look beautiful when his fur grows back. Let us know when he has a name. 😻 — Lucy 🇪🇺 💙 🇺🇦 (@ScrumptiousBlue) April 9, 2022

An AmbassaCat. When people love & care for animals, it shows the ability to love all living things. This is something we see in the Ukrainian people. The story of Ukraine, their people, their bravery, resonates for all those who love liberty and yes, animals.#SlavaUkraini — Nancy Mattoon (@orchidaelovr) April 9, 2022

heartbreaking but thanks to the dear Ukrainian fellows who have a heart for that little fellow and help her to survive – may this cat be a symbol: angry and still standing — Miss Isa (@isacita) April 6, 2022

A week ago, Stepan, the 13-year-old social media famous tabby cat from Ukraine’s Kharkiv city, made news after his owner announced that they were able to raise almost $10,000 to help animals in the war-torn country. Before that, a video of Ukrainian Emergency Service workers rescuing a cat from the wreckage went viral.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine that started in late February has been hard on pet owners who are struggling to protect their pets. Keeping the dire circumstances in mind, countries like Poland, Romania, and Slovakia have relaxed several rules allowing Ukrainians to bring their pets without essential veterinary paperwork.