‘Goosebumps’: Nike’s new ad is an editing marvel and it’s breaking the internet

With Megan Rapinoe’s poignant voiceover for the ad has wowed all across the globe. (Nike/ YouTube) With Megan Rapinoe’s poignant voiceover for the ad has wowed all across the globe. (Nike/ YouTube)

Amid the uncertainty of Covid-19 pandemic, with no clue when normalcy will return, Nike has dropped an ad that has left many inspired with the thought that “Nothing can stop what we can do together”.

With a tagline “You can’t stop sport. Because you can’t stop us,” the video is giving hope to people in such trying times, especially when there has been cancellation and postponement of sporting events.

The ad highlights the power of sport and how it has the ability to bring us together and become agents of change. With a powerful narration and with an equally stunning voiceover delivered by Megan Rapinoe, the ad has transcended all boundaries and achieved what it aimed to do — bringing everyone together.

From fighting against everything that is unfair to taking responsibility to make the world a better place, the poignant 1-minute-30-second ad touches all the right notes.

Watch the video here:

“You can’t stop Megan Rapinoe, Serena Williams, or Lebron James. Just as you can’t stop Naomi Osaka, Cristiano Ronaldo or Leo Baker. Because as athletes*, we are never alone. Sport unites us. Strengthens us. Keeps us pushing ahead. No matter what, we will always come back stronger, together,” the company wrote on YouTube while sharing the video.

The advertisement created by Wieden + Kennedy Portland’s team put 72 sports action together in 36 split-screen slides, merging actions in brilliant editing, and the results are outstanding.

The video garnered 17 million views on Twitter, earning plaudits from all quarters.

Exceptional. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 31, 2020

I kneel before the folks who put this together for @nike pic.twitter.com/1PC7PULKXS — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) July 30, 2020

Some ads are simply art. This thing will win awards. The editing this thing took is unreal. Well done @Nike. https://t.co/Dqngc5rSfT — Bizarre Lazar (@BizarreLazar) July 31, 2020

The edit on this is magic https://t.co/BIabfkRxPF — Yaaseen Barnes (@Ya_a_seen_Him) July 30, 2020

This is the greatest Nike ad and maybe sports ad ever. Full stop. Bravo. https://t.co/DSPJmSfDZF — steven pasquale (@StevePasquale) July 31, 2020

.@Nike #JustDidIt one more time! They have this knack of doing the best storytelling. It’s heartening to see how well they have captured emotions; issues like #blacklivesmatter; new normal of #covid, and came up with a powerful story. #kudos #iconicbrandshttps://t.co/kvTMV0sbPH — Sujay Ray (@sujayray) July 31, 2020

The amount of footage they had to comb through for matching, other than any shots they setup, must have been astounding. A feat in itself. Such an amazing edit. — Brett Halladay (@Infosmercial) July 31, 2020

The person or team who taught of this ad, right from the Inception to execution…

Deserves an award 🙌🙌🙌👏👏👍👍👍👏👍👍👏👍👍👍👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏Standing 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏#YouCantStopUs pic.twitter.com/KzbBcmycHP — Captain S♠️M (@SaMEntrenador) July 30, 2020

The agency behind the ad said they had to comb through 4,000 sports action sequences of archival videos to juxtapose it perfectly in sync to create the marvelous output.

