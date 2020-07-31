scorecardresearch
Friday, July 31, 2020
‘Goosebumps’: Nike’s new ad is an editing marvel and it’s breaking the internet

The ad highlights the power of sport and how it has the ability to bring us together and invite change. With a powerful narration, with an equally stunning voiceover delivered by Megan Rapinoe, the ad has transcended all boundaries.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 31, 2020 9:10:02 pm
nike, nike ad, nike you cant stop us ad, nike latest sports ad, nike viral ad, best commercials 2020, indian express With Megan Rapinoe’s poignant voiceover for the ad has wowed all across the globe. (Nike/ YouTube)

Amid the uncertainty of Covid-19 pandemic, with no clue when normalcy will return, Nike has dropped an ad that has left many inspired with the thought that “Nothing can stop what we can do together”.

With a tagline “You can’t stop sport. Because you can’t stop us,” the video is giving hope to people in such trying times, especially when there has been cancellation and postponement of sporting events.

The ad highlights the power of sport and how it has the ability to bring us together and become agents of change. With a powerful narration and with an equally stunning voiceover delivered by Megan Rapinoe, the ad has transcended all boundaries and achieved what it aimed to do — bringing everyone together.

From fighting against everything that is unfair to taking responsibility to make the world a better place, the poignant 1-minute-30-second ad touches all the right notes.

Watch the video here:

“You can’t stop Megan Rapinoe, Serena Williams, or Lebron James. Just as you can’t stop Naomi Osaka, Cristiano Ronaldo or Leo Baker. Because as athletes*, we are never alone. Sport unites us. Strengthens us. Keeps us pushing ahead. No matter what, we will always come back stronger, together,” the company wrote on YouTube while sharing the video.

The advertisement created by Wieden + Kennedy Portland’s team put 72 sports action together in 36 split-screen slides, merging actions in brilliant editing, and the results are outstanding.

The video garnered 17 million views on Twitter, earning plaudits from all quarters.

The agency behind the ad said they had to comb through 4,000 sports action sequences of archival videos to juxtapose it perfectly in sync to create the marvelous output.

