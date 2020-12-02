Nike ad highlighting racial discrimination faces backlash in Japan, sparks debate

The advertisement has not gone down well in Japan and prompted a debate.

Nike’s latest diversity ad highlighting racial discrimination faced by women players in Japan has faced backlash in the country.

The 2-minute video, which is now being widely shared on several social media platforms, shows the “real-life experience” of three young soccer players from mixed heritage who overcame all odds to move ahead through sports. However, the advertisement has not gone down well in Japan and prompted a debate.

Shared along with hashtag #YouCantStopUs, Nike Japan said the ad highlighted that the power of sports was not just limited to the pitch. “If we all work together, the future will be more open to us,” read the caption of the video.

Viewed over 9.6 million times, many argued that the advertisement was exaggerated and commented that it was unfair of the American company to single out Japan. Some also said they would boycott Nike products. However, many also supported the advertisement, saying there was a need to face the truth.

