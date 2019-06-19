‘Nightmare’ say netizens as picture of huntsman spider feeding on possum goes viral

A photograph of a huge huntsman spider feeding on pygmy-possums has left many baffled after it went viral on social media. Shared on Facebook by an Australian woman from Tasmania was a rare moment of a huntsman attempting to devour the possum. According to The Guardian, the picture was clicked at a lodge in the Mount Field national park near Hobart.

Justine Latton posted the photo taken by her husband with a caption that read, “Possum-eating spider! Taken by my husband at a Mt Field lodge.”

Graham Milledge, the Australia Museum arachnology collection manager, told the news website that it was an “unusual event”. “It would be fairly rare. It’s the first time I’ve seen a pygmy possum as prey.” He further said that it was more common to see huntsman eat “small birds, frogs and geckos”.

Once shared online, it did not take long for the picture to go viral, with many expressing bewilderment over the picture. While some wondered if the image was real, others called it a nightmare.