Nigerian filmmaker uses AI to show elderly people in fashionable clothes, Hollywood costume designer is impressed

Being fashionable and trendy is often associated with younger people, as growing older one is expected to have a sensible dressing choice and wearing sombre colours. A Nigerian filmmaker recently created images using artificial intelligence (AI) to show elderly people in fashionable clothes and it has sparked chatter online. His collection, titled ‘Fashion Show For Seniors’ even got the attention of Oscar-winning costume designer behind the Black Panther films Ruth Carter, who commented on one of his posts.

Malik Afegbua, a Nigerian filmmaker who produces commercials and documentary films, in an interview with the BBC said he embraced the emergence of AI as a newly leading force in art. With the fashion show series, he saw it as an opportunity to challenge what he sees as marginalisation of older people in society.

He said he has never seen a fashion show for elderly people but they exist. The series shows elderly people of African origin dressed in fashionable clothes doing a ramp walk.

Answering the pertinent question of not using real elderly people and real fashion designers, Afegbua said it is the aspirational message behind the images that is crucial. Ruth Carter commented, “Who created this? Dope.”

“This is so beautiful,” said a user. “This is sooo impressive and captivating that it feels surreal!!! Amazing work Malik,” appreciated another. “The most beautiful stuff in fashion I have seen in year. Stunning!” wrote a third. “You make Old age look so sexy,” shared another netizen.

