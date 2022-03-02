scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 02, 2022
90% plastic and 10% textile waste: Nigerian designer’s sustainable fashion impresses netizens

Designer Adejoke Lasisi makes fabric, bags, and accessories from discarded plastic.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 2, 2022 2:09:35 pm
Nigerian designer plastic fabric, Fast fashion solution, Adejoke Lasisi Nigeria, Sustainable fashion, Indian ExpressIn 2020, Adejoke Lasisi won the Africa Green Grant Award.

In a world where fast fashion is considered one of the biggest contributors to pollution, some designers are offering innovative solutions while mixing sustainability with fashion. Nigeria’s Adejoke Lasisi is one such designer.

Lasisi, who works for Planet 3R, a company that converts plastic waste into eco-friendly products, makes use of discarded plastic and textile waste to create a host of fashionable products.

She collects polythenes, plastic bottles, and packaging and then dries and sheds them. Lasisi masterfully weaves the shredded plastic into traditional Yoruba fabric called aso-oke along with some textile waste. She then uses the newly made recycled fabric to made bags, clothes, and other fashion accessories.

While talking to Reuters, Lasisi said, “In the community where I stay I realised that many people just dump their waste you know, to the extent of burning these and these have negative impacts on our environment and health. So I thought of how can I take care of these wastes with the skills that I already acquired from my mum which is the weaving skills, then I started using the waste that was the problem in the community and started creating opportunities from it in such a way that we now create products and at the same time create empowerment opportunities.”

In recent years, Lasisi’s efforts have been recognised globally and in 2020, she won the Africa Green Grant Award. Many people have sought inspiration from her conservationist initiatives as her efforts are shared across social media.

