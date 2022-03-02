90% plastic and 10% textile waste: Nigerian designer’s sustainable fashion impresses netizens

In a world where fast fashion is considered one of the biggest contributors to pollution, some designers are offering innovative solutions while mixing sustainability with fashion. Nigeria’s Adejoke Lasisi is one such designer.

Lasisi, who works for Planet 3R, a company that converts plastic waste into eco-friendly products, makes use of discarded plastic and textile waste to create a host of fashionable products.

READ ALSO | Explore Egypt’s ancient site with help of a QR code dress

She collects polythenes, plastic bottles, and packaging and then dries and sheds them. Lasisi masterfully weaves the shredded plastic into traditional Yoruba fabric called aso-oke along with some textile waste. She then uses the newly made recycled fabric to made bags, clothes, and other fashion accessories.

How it started! VS How it ended!

Pure water sachets. Foldable stool

Waste. Valuable This foldable stool had saved 107 pure water sachets waste from ending up on the landfill and oceans. pic.twitter.com/I5gWA7FHxR — Planet 3R 🌍♻️ (@Planet3r) September 25, 2021

All set for the #NationalYouthDay Maiden Edition. Rocking my woven pure water sachets waste😘 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Grateful to have been nominated as one of the 5 #Youth Innovators. pic.twitter.com/uYo4jLm09J — Adejoke Lasisi 🇳🇬 (@AdejokeLasisi) November 1, 2020

While talking to Reuters, Lasisi said, “In the community where I stay I realised that many people just dump their waste you know, to the extent of burning these and these have negative impacts on our environment and health. So I thought of how can I take care of these wastes with the skills that I already acquired from my mum which is the weaving skills, then I started using the waste that was the problem in the community and started creating opportunities from it in such a way that we now create products and at the same time create empowerment opportunities.”

Nigerian fashion designer Adejoke Lasisi uses her skills to help clean up her hometown by collecting and weaving discarded plastic and textile waste into fashion products pic.twitter.com/xYd000mOFS — Reuters (@Reuters) March 1, 2022

Very good , I’m all for this , good for the environment and gives people jobs and an income — Member of the public (@BettingB75) March 1, 2022

Wow 👏 👏

This is very,very impressive!

Sure, it is hard work but very inspiring, very impressive — 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦RESPECT EVERY VOTE,EVERY HUMAN (@TheDs_Pk) March 1, 2022

I’m getting pretty darned impressed w/plastic being woven into fabrics. Human ingenity is over-the-top. Clothing wreaks havoc on GWg from start to discarding. — Patricia Cowan (@Patrici86543708) March 1, 2022

Wow very talented ❤ — Paula Cuellar (@Nativcharokee) March 2, 2022

In recent years, Lasisi’s efforts have been recognised globally and in 2020, she won the Africa Green Grant Award. Many people have sought inspiration from her conservationist initiatives as her efforts are shared across social media.