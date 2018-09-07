This doctor was reunited with the nurse who took care of him as a premature baby

The two met as Dr Brandon Seminatore is a second year pediatric neurology resident at the hospital where he was born. (Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford/ Facebook) The two met as Dr Brandon Seminatore is a second year pediatric neurology resident at the hospital where he was born. (Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford/ Facebook)

A young doctor at a California hospital was unexpectedly reunited with the nurse, who had cared for him as a premature baby almost three decades ago. The beautiful story about their reunion at the same hospital, where the two now work together is being shared widely online.

Neonatal intensive care nurse, Vilma Wong, had helped when Brandon Seminatore was born prematurely at just 29 weeks. When Seminatore arrived at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital in Palo Alto for his residency 28 years later, Wong was intrigued as “his last name sounded very familiar”, the hospital wrote on their website.

“I kept asking questions, like where he was from and he told me he was from San Jose, and that as a matter of fact, he was a premature baby born at our hospital,” Wong was quoted as saying.

Wong with Seminatore, when he stayed at the hospital for a period of 40 days after his birth. Wong with Seminatore, when he stayed at the hospital for a period of 40 days after his birth.

“To confirm my suspicion, I asked him if his dad was a police officer. And there was a big silence. Then he asked me if I was Vilma. I said yes!” the post added.

The news of their reunion went viral after the hospital shared two photos of Wong and Seminatore – one during his 40-day stay as a baby when she was the primary nurse for his care and another of them now.

The website said that his mother asked him to look for “nurse Vilma in the NICU”, but had assumed she had retired by now. Both were overjoyed with the meeting.

“Meeting Vilma was a surreal experience,” the 28-year-old doctor said describing the encounter.

