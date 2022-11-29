Nicole Kidman bids $100,000 for Hugh Jackman’s hat, the audience cheers out loud. Watch video

Actor Nicole Kidman left the Broadway audience in the UK surprised and delighted with her presence during Hugh Jackman’s musical, The Music Man. During the show, Jackman auctioned his hat for the charity Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

It was Kidman who put in the winning bid of $100,000 for the signed hat. Her charitable act prompted loud cheers and applause from the audience. A video showing her emerging from the crowd, hugging Jackman and addressing the audience has taken the internet by storm.

Appreciating her generous act, Jackman wrote, “The generosity emanating from #NicoleKidman leaves me speechless! You ARE amazing. Thank you for your friendship and support! @MusicManBway @NicholastheWard @BCEFA.”

“I love you. I love Broadway. And I love what they do, Broadway Cares, but I also want to say this show is extraordinary,” Kidman told the audience.

“I’ve known Nic for almost 30 years. I’ve worked with her. I can tell you this is not a surprise to me. She is one of the most generous souls I know,” Jackman added on stage. He further said, “You’re a beautiful person. I love you. Thank you for your generosity.”

Since being shared on Tuesday, the clip has amassed more than 7,07,000 views on Twitter. A user commented, “Not gonna lie…this brought a tear to my eye. What a generous gesture from Nicole Kidman.” Another user wrote, “My god the screaming. This is nice, but couldn’t get past it.”