‘Somersault entrance to hilarious conversation’: Nicolas Cage’s interview to BBC from 1990 is a must-watch

An old interview of Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage was shared by BBC Archives on Twitter and the ‘Pig’ actor’s somersault entrance and actions have left netizens in splits. The actor’s unusual moves, fun-filled and energetic conversation with Terry Wogan 32 years ago has intrigued netizens.

In the video, Wogan is seen welcoming Cage. The actor makes an entry with a somersault, shows a few kicks and throws cash before greeting Wogan. As they engage in conversation, the actor enthrals with his humorous dialogues.

Wogan asks him, “Do you find that kind of thing loosens you up, just to do a handsprings like that, because I do that quite often.” Cage, who did not believe it, asks him if had really done handsprings and Terry agrees that he did not attempt it.

Watch the video here:

#OnThisDay 1990: Actor Nicolas Cage somersaulted onto the set of ‘Wogan’ to bare his soul, and his chest, in a high energy interview. pic.twitter.com/fL4ay5z2f3 — BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) August 24, 2022

Cage further says, “I wouldn’t doubt it because you know who you remind me of. You remember the TV show.” He says that Wagon reminds him of Mr Steed in The Avengers. He says, “Remember Mr Steed? Diana Rigg and Mr Steed, The Avengers. Give it up for The Avenger, all right!”

They speak about his movie Wild at Heart and surprising everyone he pulls out his t-shirt worn beneath his leather jacket. “You know what? The leathers really hot. Okay, I got to tell you something guys. I…my mic is all right, I hate to do this to you Terry but Mandy gave you a T-shirt,” says Cage.

Triggering laughter among the audience, Cage reveals that he used to like the idea of robbing banks, if he did not become an actor.

“Well, you know, maybe I was a little bit far-fetched. I guess I had this need, you know, to do kind of crazy things. Maybe if I hadn’t become an actor, I used to like the idea of robbing banks. So at least now I don’t really have to rob a bank, I can just do it in a movie,” Cage adds. He even goes on to ask Wogan if he wanted to rob a bank with him and they agree to do it on another day.

The then 26-year-old actor also said about his first movie, Valley Girl. He said he played a kind of punk rocker from the wrong side of the tracks. Poking fun, he added, “I’m not cool because I’m from Hollyweird that kind of a movie, you know?”

Advertisement

He also shared about how he moulded himself as an actor. After getting beaten up in school for pulling pranks, 10-year-old Cage put out a show on his own cousin and terrified others. “I got kicked out of school because I was, you know, the class clown coming up with pranks and whatnot, fried grasshoppers in people’s egg salad sandwiches and I used to get beat up on the bus every day. Then I was Nicky Coppola, that was my name. So, one day I went to school and I dressed up, put my cowboy boots on, put my black leather jacket on, put my sunglasses on and said I was Roy Richards. And if you mess around with my cousin Nicky Coppola, I’m going to kick your ass. So, after that, they never screwed around with me anymore. So that was really my first acting experience,” he said.

The old video triggered laughter online. A user commented, “You’ll never get to see that kind of entrance again from a movie star. Shame.” Another user wrote, “What a legend and maverick.” A third user wrote, “I remember this at the time. Still a hilarious entrance.”