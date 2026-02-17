Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President’s Day

Shared on her X account on Monday, the pictures show Minaj riding shotgun in a convertible while Trump sits behind the wheel.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 17, 2026 07:02 PM IST
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI imagesIn one shot, Trump flashes his signature “OK” hand sign as Minaj looks straight at the camera
Make us preferred source on Google

Rapper Nicki Minaj marked Presidents’ Day by posting a pair of AI-made photos featuring US President Donald Trump, and the internet quickly spiralled into debate over whether the images were genuine.

Shared on her X account on Monday (February 16), the pictures show Minaj riding shotgun in a convertible while Trump sits behind the wheel. Both are dressed in matching pink-and-white outfits with chunky chain necklaces. In one shot, Trump flashes his signature “OK” hand sign as Minaj looks straight at the camera. In another, she flips through stacks of cash while more money sits beside him.

“Happy #PresidentsDay,” she captioned the post.

Check out the post:

 

The images confused plenty of viewers at first, with comments ranging from “Is this real?” to users even asking AI chatbot Grok to verify them. Many others took to the comments to share their views on it.

A user wrote, “Just bc you can doesn’t mean you should.” Another user commented, “I didn’t realize people still supported Trump openly.” A third person called them, “besties.”

The post also revived discussion about Minaj’s recent public praise of Trump. In November 2025, she spoke at a United Nations event about what she described as persecution of Christians in Nigeria and thanked him for “his leadership on the global stage.”

A month later, she turned up at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest, where she spoke with Erika Kirk and expressed her “utmost respect” for the commander in chief. Then, in late January, Minaj attended the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C., saying she’s “the president’s No. 1 fan” and that it’s “not going to change.” She was also briefly photographed holding his hand during the visit.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Delhi accident
Bleeding in brain, broken ribs: Autopsy report of Delhi man mowed down by minor
Huge Crowds attend the first India AI Impact Summit on its inaugural day in New Delhi on Monday. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal New Delhi
Massive crowd, inadequate briefing, PM visit: What led to chaos on Day 1 of AI Impact Summit
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge on track for March 19 release.
Will BMC blacklisting Aditya Dhar's studio delay Dhurandhar 2's March 19 release? Jio Studios responds, legal loophole emerges
salim khan hospitalised
Salim Khan admitted to ICU; hospital releases statement: ‘He is under care of cardiologist, neuro specialist’
Man puts armpit hair in meal at Sydney restaurant
Man caught on camera putting armpit hair in meal, refuses to pay Rs 38,000 bill at Sydney restaurant
Karnataka Old Age Home Tyla Chanel
Karnataka old-age home’s ‘divas’ light up internet with Tyla’s Chanel dance: ‘they left no crumbs’
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev among 14 former captains urging Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with 'immediate medical attention'
Glenn Phillips (76 off 36) and Rachin Ravindra (59 off 39) took them out of the hole and put them into the Super 8’s phase with unbeaten fifties. (PTI Photo)
T20 World Cup 2026: Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra outshine Yuvraj Singh Samra’s 110 to seal New Zealand’s Super 8 berth
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Ranbir Kapoor shares his style secrets
The two things Ranbir will never wear to a Kapoor family dinner: '...because there's so much food'
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Advertisement
Must Read
Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev among 14 former captains urging Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with 'immediate medical attention'
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
T20 World Cup 2026: Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra outshine Yuvraj Singh Samra’s 110 to seal New Zealand’s Super 8 berth
Glenn Phillips (76 off 36) and Rachin Ravindra (59 off 39) took them out of the hole and put them into the Super 8’s phase with unbeaten fifties. (PTI Photo)
Meet Canada's Yuvraj Singh Samra, who is named after Yuvraj Singh and became the youngest-ever to score a T20 World Cup century
Like Yuvraj, Samra is tall and bats left-handed. (PTI Photo)
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
Qualcomm showcases Dragonwing IQ-10 chip for humanoid robots at AI summit 
Instead of focusing on everything at once, Qualcomm is currently concentrating on 10 priority tasks in logistics, manufacturing, and retail.  (Image: The Indian Express/ Bijin Jose)
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Live: AI Impact Summit will be attended by tech leaders from around the world.
The two things Ranbir will never wear to a Kapoor family dinner: '...because there's so much food'
Ranbir Kapoor shares his style secrets
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Man caught on camera putting armpit hair in meal, refuses to pay Rs 38,000 bill at Sydney restaurant
Man puts armpit hair in meal at Sydney restaurant
Karnataka old-age home’s ‘divas’ light up internet with Tyla’s Chanel dance: ‘they left no crumbs’
Karnataka Old Age Home Tyla Chanel
Why this ‘Big Bang Theory’ actor secretly pays strangers’ medical bills: ‘No one is coming to change the world’
Kunal Nayyar pay strangers' medical bills of
Bengaluru founder stranded outside own booth as crowds swarm India AI Impact Summit: ‘May set up a mini-booth at some Connaught Place cafe’
Bengaluru founder AI Impact Summit
'Can I Get a Shiv Shambhu?': Grammy winner SZA stuns fans with all-night Mahashivratri celebration in Coimbatore
SZA Mahashivratri viral video
Feb 17: Latest News
Advertisement