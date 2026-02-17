Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President’s Day

Rapper Nicki Minaj marked Presidents’ Day by posting a pair of AI-made photos featuring US President Donald Trump, and the internet quickly spiralled into debate over whether the images were genuine.
Shared on her X account on Monday (February 16), the pictures show Minaj riding shotgun in a convertible while Trump sits behind the wheel. Both are dressed in matching pink-and-white outfits with chunky chain necklaces. In one shot, Trump flashes his signature “OK” hand sign as Minaj looks straight at the camera. In another, she flips through stacks of cash while more money sits beside him.
“Happy #PresidentsDay,” she captioned the post.
Happy #PresidentsDay pic.twitter.com/uVvRK4MnJ5
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 16, 2026
The images confused plenty of viewers at first, with comments ranging from “Is this real?” to users even asking AI chatbot Grok to verify them. Many others took to the comments to share their views on it.
A user wrote, “Just bc you can doesn’t mean you should.” Another user commented, “I didn’t realize people still supported Trump openly.” A third person called them, “besties.”
The post also revived discussion about Minaj’s recent public praise of Trump. In November 2025, she spoke at a United Nations event about what she described as persecution of Christians in Nigeria and thanked him for “his leadership on the global stage.”
A month later, she turned up at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest, where she spoke with Erika Kirk and expressed her “utmost respect” for the commander in chief. Then, in late January, Minaj attended the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C., saying she’s “the president’s No. 1 fan” and that it’s “not going to change.” She was also briefly photographed holding his hand during the visit.
