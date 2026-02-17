Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President’s Day

In one shot, Trump flashes his signature “OK” hand sign as Minaj looks straight at the camera

Rapper Nicki Minaj marked Presidents’ Day by posting a pair of AI-made photos featuring US President Donald Trump, and the internet quickly spiralled into debate over whether the images were genuine.

Shared on her X account on Monday (February 16), the pictures show Minaj riding shotgun in a convertible while Trump sits behind the wheel. Both are dressed in matching pink-and-white outfits with chunky chain necklaces. In one shot, Trump flashes his signature “OK” hand sign as Minaj looks straight at the camera. In another, she flips through stacks of cash while more money sits beside him.

“Happy #PresidentsDay,” she captioned the post.