Sunday, September 13, 2020
Top news

Professor gives Nicki Minaj rap-inspired twist to chemistry problem. Can you solve it?

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral and be flooded with netizens reacting to the Minaj-inspired equation. While many tried to solve it, others shared pictures of some of the bizarre questions they were asked by their professors.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 13, 2020 1:16:48 pm
Nicki Minaj inspired chemistry question paper, Nicki Minaj rapper, Nicki Minaj songs, Nicki Minaj music, Nicki Minaj pic"I still wouldn’t know how to answer this question but I’m about to go listen to Nicki Minaj after reading it," read one of the many comments on the viral post. (Source: AP/Thinkstock Image)

A professor’s quirky way of making a chemistry problem interesting has left netizens amused after it went viral on social media. Shared on Twitter was a photograph of the question paper that featured lyrics from American rapper Nicki Minaj’s song.

“My sister’s chem professor is a barb?” wrote a user named Elise Morgan on the microblogging website while sharing the chemistry equation. ‘Barb’ refers to a nickname given to Minaj’s fan base. The name derives from her American singer’s alter-ego the Harajuku Barbie.

“Nicki Minaj has a lyric, ‘Yeah my money’s so tall that my Barbie’s gotta climb it’. The activation energy associated with Barbie’s climb is 50 kJ/mol.” read the question.

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral and be flooded with reactions from netizens. While many tried to solve it, others shared pictures of some of the bizarre questions they were asked by their professors.

