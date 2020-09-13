Professor gives Nicki Minaj rap-inspired twist to chemistry problem. Can you solve it?

"I still wouldn’t know how to answer this question but I’m about to go listen to Nicki Minaj after reading it," read one of the many comments on the viral post. (Source: AP/Thinkstock Image)

A professor’s quirky way of making a chemistry problem interesting has left netizens amused after it went viral on social media. Shared on Twitter was a photograph of the question paper that featured lyrics from American rapper Nicki Minaj’s song.

“My sister’s chem professor is a barb?” wrote a user named Elise Morgan on the microblogging website while sharing the chemistry equation. ‘Barb’ refers to a nickname given to Minaj’s fan base. The name derives from her American singer’s alter-ego the Harajuku Barbie.

“Nicki Minaj has a lyric, ‘Yeah my money’s so tall that my Barbie’s gotta climb it’. The activation energy associated with Barbie’s climb is 50 kJ/mol.” read the question.

my sister’s chem professor is a barb???? pic.twitter.com/rSoQ9jIuGw — elise morgan (@crocfanpage) September 10, 2020

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral and be flooded with reactions from netizens. While many tried to solve it, others shared pictures of some of the bizarre questions they were asked by their professors.

The way I couldn’t even begin to try to solve this — 🖤matty🖤 (@mattgabethebest) September 11, 2020

That’s an easy question, — Moustafa Hamaad (@HamaadMoustafa) September 11, 2020

What’s the answer tho.. cracking my head for 10 min now pic.twitter.com/50HbqVBU32 — Barbie ᴺᴹ (@NesisaMpala) September 11, 2020

I was doing a chemical kinetics problem when i saw this tweet and i was shocked when i looked at the formulas. What are the odds? It would have been perfect if i was listening to Nicki’s verse in Monster. pic.twitter.com/V3Ypuod1AI — antotototonia (@antotototonia) September 12, 2020

Here’s the math for how high they have to climb pic.twitter.com/wdsrq3miH6 — Ocn Man (@oceanriverman) September 11, 2020

U gotta see my fluid mechanics professor 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🌚 pic.twitter.com/s3E2C52txr — 𝒽𝒶𝒹𝒾 (@ihos5) September 11, 2020

I still wouldn’t know how to answer this question but I’m bouta go listen to nickiminaj after reading it — you (@AmIKylieYet) September 11, 2020

