Rapper Nicki Minaj is making waves after publicly supporting US President Donald Trump amid the heightened Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) crackdowns. During an appearance at the Accounts Summit, the rapper called herself Trump’s “number one fan”, prompting a deluge of reactions on social media.
Addressing the summit, the rapper said, “I am probably the president’s number one fan, and that’s not going to change. The hate, or what people have to say, does not affect me at all.”
“It actually motivates me to support him more…We’re not going to let them get away with bullying him.” Minaj also dismissed criticism of Trump as “smear campaigns,” insisting, “It’s not going to work,” she added.
Watch here:
View this post on Instagram
Minaj’s stance on Trump triggered substantial backlash, with a user saying, “Doing anything to get her husband off house arrest, it seems,” referring to the house arrest sentence of the rapper’s husband, Kenneth Petty. Petty faced the action in 2022 for failing to register as a sex offender when he relocated to California with his wife.
Another user commented, “OMG I am completely taken aback by her statement..I like her. Sorry, USED to like her.”
“Looks like she’s doing what she can to get her husband off that list,” a third user reacted.
After the speech, Minaj shared a photo of a “gold card”, an investor visa that grants US residency. “Welp,” she captioned the post on X.
See here:
Welp… pic.twitter.com/c5v8ztVVLR
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 28, 2026
In a separate post, Minaj shared a TikTok video praising Trump once again, saying, “Hello, guys. I am with my favourite president. The best president of all time.” The clip included Trump responding, “And I’m with the queen of rap.”
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 28, 2026
Minaj has previously spoken openly about her immigration history, noting that she entered the US without legal documents while her parents held permanent residency. However, there is still no official confirmation about her becoming a legal citizen through the Gold Card programme.
The Gold Card programme helps foreigners get fast-tracked to US residency and eventually citizenship in exchange for a $1 million payment to the federal government.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent criticized Europe for prioritizing their trade deal with India, accusing them of indirectly funding the conflict in Ukraine through purchasing sanctioned Russian oil. He expressed disappointment and suggested that the US could also benefit from cheaper energy if they were willing to buy sanctioned Russian oil.