‘The best President of all time’: Nicki Minaj calls herself Donald Trump’s ‘number one’ fan, sparks online backlash

Rapper Nicki Minaj is making waves after publicly supporting US President Donald Trump amid the heightened Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) crackdowns. During an appearance at the Accounts Summit, the rapper called herself Trump’s “number one fan”, prompting a deluge of reactions on social media.

Addressing the summit, the rapper said, “I am probably the president’s number one fan, and that’s not going to change. The hate, or what people have to say, does not affect me at all.”

“It actually motivates me to support him more…We’re not going to let them get away with bullying him.” Minaj also dismissed criticism of Trump as “smear campaigns,” insisting, “It’s not going to work,” she added.