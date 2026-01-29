‘The best President of all time’: Nicki Minaj calls herself Donald Trump’s ‘number one’ fan, sparks online backlash

Rapper Nicki Minaj has previously spoken openly about her immigration history, noting that she entered the US without legal documents.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJan 29, 2026 10:03 AM IST
In a separate post, Minaj shared a TikTok video praising Donald TrumpIn a separate post, Minaj shared a TikTok video praising Donald Trump (Image source: @pubity/X)
Make us preferred source on Google

Rapper Nicki Minaj is making waves after publicly supporting US President Donald Trump amid the heightened Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) crackdowns. During an appearance at the Accounts Summit, the rapper called herself Trump’s “number one fan”, prompting a deluge of reactions on social media.

Addressing the summit, the rapper said, “I am probably the president’s number one fan, and that’s not going to change. The hate, or what people have to say, does not affect me at all.”

“It actually motivates me to support him more…We’re not going to let them get away with bullying him.” Minaj also dismissed criticism of Trump as “smear campaigns,” insisting, “It’s not going to work,” she added.

Watch here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daily Mail (@dailymail) 

Minaj’s stance on Trump triggered substantial backlash, with a user saying, “Doing anything to get her husband off house arrest, it seems,” referring to the house arrest sentence of the rapper’s husband, Kenneth Petty. Petty faced the action in 2022 for failing to register as a sex offender when he relocated to California with his wife.

Another user commented, “OMG I am completely taken aback by her statement..I like her. Sorry, USED to like her.”

“Looks like she’s doing what she can to get her husband off that list,” a third user reacted.

After the speech, Minaj shared a photo of a “gold card”, an investor visa that grants US residency. “Welp,” she captioned the post on X.

See here:

In a separate post, Minaj shared a TikTok video praising Trump once again, saying, “Hello, guys. I am with my favourite president. The best president of all time.” The clip included Trump responding, “And I’m with the queen of rap.”

Also Read | Khaby Lame, world’s most-followed TikTok creator, signs $975 million deal to monetise fan base

Minaj has previously spoken openly about her immigration history, noting that she entered the US without legal documents while her parents held permanent residency. However, there is still no official confirmation about her becoming a legal citizen through the Gold Card programme.

The Gold Card programme helps foreigners get fast-tracked to US residency and eventually citizenship in exchange for a $1 million payment to the federal government.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Jammu villagers answer call of duty, trek 15 km in snow to help stranded Armymen
On R-Day eve, Jammu villagers answered call of duty, helped over 20 stranded Armymen
Jharkhand High Court divorce case
‘Not just leaving house’: Jharkhand HC explains why simply moving out doesn't count as 'desertion' in divorce
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Border 2
Why Border 2’s heavy reliance on nostalgia prevents it from finding its own soul
Air India Express pilot retires
'I think I’ve done it all': Air India Express pilot’s final flight goes viral as daughter narrates his 23-year journey
daughter teaching video games to her grandmother
Nagpur man shows daughter teaching video games to her 77-year-old grandmother: ‘My heart is full’
Abhishek Sharma
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Samson
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma has an off day, concern about Sanju Samson increases, as Kiwis pull one back
Ajit Pawar, 66, was travelling to his hometown Baramati to address public meetings ahead of upcoming local body elections
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
amrita raichand
Chef Amrita Raichand recalls gaining 22 kilos during her pregnancy: 'Jo mazza tha na...'
Google VP
‘AI is there to support teachers as an assistant, not to replace them’: Google VP of Education on how Gemini is opening doors for personalised learning
Advertisement
Must Read
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Abhishek Sharma
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma has an off day, concern about Sanju Samson increases, as Kiwis pull one back
Samson
Spinning out of trouble: Kuldeep Yadav rescues India from New Zealand onslaught
Kuldeep Yadav in action during 4th India vs New Zealand T20I in Visakhapatnam. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
‘AI is there to support teachers as an assistant, not to replace them’: Google VP of Education on how Gemini is opening doors for personalised learning
Google VP
The secret to successful AI outcomes? It’s data, says Hitachi Vantara CTO Jason Hardy
Jason Hardy, CTO for AI at Hitachi Vantara shared that data context matters enormously. (Express Image/FreePik/Hitachi Vantara)
Snap creates Specs Inc as separate subsidiary ahead of its first consumer AR glasses launch
The upcoming consumer-focused Specs glasses will run on the company’s Snap OS operating system. Snap said developers are already working on apps for the device.(Image credit: Snap)
Chef Amrita Raichand recalls gaining 22 kilos during her pregnancy: 'Jo mazza tha na...'
amrita raichand
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'I think I’ve done it all': Air India Express pilot’s final flight goes viral as daughter narrates his 23-year journey
Air India Express pilot retires
Nagpur man shows daughter teaching video games to her 77-year-old grandmother: ‘My heart is full’
daughter teaching video games to her grandmother
Lollapalooza India 2026: ‘coolest grandpas’ seen ‘vibing’ to Linkin Park’s performance; video goes viral
Lollapalooza India 2026 Linkin Park
Mumbai housing society pays Rs 2.5 lakh to residents annually! Paytm founder reacts: 'You won’t believe this math'
Flat owners in the society receive an annual payment of approximately Rs 2.5 lakh
'Biggest torture you can give yourself': IAS officer Ira Singhal opens up on dark side of UPSC preparation and mental health crisis
Ira Singhal stressed that UPSC exam preparations have a “terrible” effect on aspirants’ mental health
Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement