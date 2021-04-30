Niagra falls illuminate with the Tricolour to show solidarity with India’s fight against Covid-19

Many took to the microblogging site, thanking the authorities for the gesture. (Picture credit: Niagara Parks/Twitter)

As a display of solidarity with India’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, Canada’s iconic landmark Niagara Falls was lit up with tricolours.

The waterfalls, touted as one of the ‘world’s natural wonders’ were lit up in saffron, white and green—the colours of the Indian flag — for 30 minutes on April 28.

“India is currently facing a surge in cases and losses of life resulting from Covid-19. In a display of solidarity and hope for India, Niagara Falls will be illuminated tonight from 9:30 to 10 pm in orange, white and green, the colours of the flag of India. #StayStrongIndia” read a post on the official Twitter handle of the waterfalls.

Take a look here:

India is currently facing a surge in cases and losses of life resulting from COVID-19. In a display of solidarity and hope for India, Niagara Falls will be illuminated tonight from 9:30 to 10pm in orange, white and green, the colours of the flag of India. #StayStrongIndia pic.twitter.com/o0IIxxnCrk — Niagara Parks (@NiagaraParks) April 28, 2021

Many took to the microblogging site, thanking the authorities for the gesture. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Thank you for the gesture ❤️ — Computer Farmer Ankit Raj (@raazankeet) April 29, 2021

Good show of support! — Bharathi Hanumiah (@BHanumiah) April 29, 2021

Thank you very very Much for this beautiful geusture

We INDIANS appreciate it highly

Just a correction that I think should be made that our Indian National Flag consists of Saffron, White, Dark Green. THANK You all once again🖤 — Kunal Patil🇮🇳🇯🇵 (@_iamkunalpatil_) April 29, 2021

Thank you for this solidarity! We shall overcome this!#StayStrongIndia — Aanay Shah (@Aanay_21) April 29, 2021

Thank you ❤️

pray for India 🇮🇳 — Siddiqui sahab 🇮🇳❤️🇸🇦 (@PhoolMo5) April 28, 2021

Thankyou for the support!🤗 May god give strength to all 🙏 — ᴍʀɪ⁷ (@mridz_twt) April 29, 2021

Thank you @NiagaraParks and canada ❤️🙏 — Dilip Jain | दिलीप जैन 🇮🇳 (@dilipjain1979) April 29, 2021

It is saffron, not orange. — घी शक्कर (@gheeshakkar) April 28, 2021

Great gesture. 👍👌🙏🙏🙏👏👏👏💐💐💐 — P N Mahadevan (@PNMahadevan1) April 29, 2021

Thank you.. your kindness and moral support means a lot..God bless ! — Susheel Kalra (@susheelkalra) April 29, 2021

Thank you for your support… — sourya gooptu (@sunnygooptu) April 29, 2021

Such a beautiful gesture. Thank you. The falls will help india rise. It also looks so beautiful. — Impact Media and Events Corp (@ImpactMediaand1) April 28, 2021

Three days back, the Burj Khalifa, one of the world’s tallest buildings, had also lit up with Tricolour to show solidarity with India’s fight against the unprecedented Covid-19 situation.

India reported 3.86 lakh new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, ending at 8 am Friday. It’s the sharpest spike since the pandemic first gripped the country last year. (Click here for LIVE UPDATES)