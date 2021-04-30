scorecardresearch
Friday, April 30, 2021
Niagra falls illuminate with the Tricolour to show solidarity with India’s fight against Covid-19

The waterfalls, touted as one of the ‘world’s natural wonders’ was reportedly lit up in saffron, white and green—the colours of the Indian flag for rover 30 minutes on April 28.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 30, 2021 4:29:17 pm
Niagara Falls, Canada, Niagara Falls in tricolours, India Covid -19 second wave, Coronavirus India updates, Indian Express news, Trending news, viral newsMany took to the microblogging site, thanking the authorities for the gesture. (Picture credit: Niagara Parks/Twitter)

As a display of solidarity with India’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, Canada’s iconic landmark Niagara Falls was lit up with tricolours.

The waterfalls, touted as one of the ‘world’s natural wonders’ were lit up in saffron, white and green—the colours of the Indian flag — for 30 minutes on April 28.

“India is currently facing a surge in cases and losses of life resulting from Covid-19. In a display of solidarity and hope for India, Niagara Falls will be illuminated tonight from 9:30 to 10 pm in orange, white and green, the colours of the flag of India. #StayStrongIndia” read a post on the official Twitter handle of the waterfalls.

Take a look here:

Many took to the microblogging site, thanking the authorities for the gesture. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Three days back, the Burj Khalifa, one of the world’s tallest buildings, had also lit up with Tricolour to show solidarity with India’s fight against the unprecedented Covid-19 situation.

India reported 3.86 lakh new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, ending at 8 am Friday. It’s the sharpest spike since the pandemic first gripped the country last year. (Click here for LIVE UPDATES)

