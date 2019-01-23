Toggle Menu
Visitors share mesmerising pictures of Niagara Falls as the waterfall freezes

The sight of the frozen Niagara Falls has left many tourists stunned, who have compared them to the ice castle from the Disney movie Frozen. Here are some of the many pictures and videos of the mesmerising site going viral on social media.

Niagara Falls, which is located between the borders of Canada and the US, is a popular destination for tourists. However, recent visitors to the location are flooding their social media pages with pictures of spots that have frozen around the waterfalls. Niagara Falls, which is a collective name for the three waterfalls, has been blanketed by the winter storm and has partly frozen the rushing waters of the fall, stated a CNN report.

The sight of the frozen falls has left many tourists stunned, who have compared them to the ice castle from the Disney movie Frozen. “There was even this set of stairs that were placed just outside the look-on spot and they had so much ice on them, it looked like Elsa had just cast her arm out and summoned up some stairs like she does in the movie,” a visitor Emma Grafham told CNN.

Check out some of the pictures and videos going viral on social media:

