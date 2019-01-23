Visitors share mesmerising pictures of Niagara Falls as the waterfall freezes

Niagara Falls, which is located between the borders of Canada and the US, is a popular destination for tourists. However, recent visitors to the location are flooding their social media pages with pictures of spots that have frozen around the waterfalls. Niagara Falls, which is a collective name for the three waterfalls, has been blanketed by the winter storm and has partly frozen the rushing waters of the fall, stated a CNN report.

The sight of the frozen falls has left many tourists stunned, who have compared them to the ice castle from the Disney movie Frozen. “There was even this set of stairs that were placed just outside the look-on spot and they had so much ice on them, it looked like Elsa had just cast her arm out and summoned up some stairs like she does in the movie,” a visitor Emma Grafham told CNN.

Check out some of the pictures and videos going viral on social media:

BREATHTAKING: Wanna know just how cold it is in the northeastern US right now? Parts of #NiagaraFalls are frozen solid!!! These shots are incredible #LiveDesk pic.twitter.com/N6TYqnz5U5 — Dan Snyder (@DanSnyderFOX25) January 22, 2019

This is honestly so so goals for me. These falls are absolutely beautiful – especially since they’re half frozen! This is a big, big tick for me off the bucket list ✅

Can’t wait to see them all over again tomorrow!#NiagaraFalls pic.twitter.com/8Eq9xHzAGQ — Gerard | G&G Journeys 🌍 (@ggjourneys) January 23, 2019

Talk about walking in a winter wonderland. This storm should have been named Elsa, which left everything in #NiagaraFalls frozen. pic.twitter.com/Fnjotb7SmK — becky belsher (@Beckyab83) January 22, 2019

#NiagaraFalls has frozen over and it’s beautiful. Extreme cold weather—the kind that can literally freeze off parts of your face—is no fun. There’s no getting around it. Advertising There are, however, some very cool things that happen only in frigid weather like this for instance. pic.twitter.com/hcTwsXLKAh — Michael Klassen (@1111Realty) January 22, 2019