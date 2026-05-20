Neymar breaks down in tears after making FIFA World Cup 2026 squad: ‘Thank you, Brazil’

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The regular football season is coming to an end, with most leagues already crowning their champions. Arsenal F.C. have won the Premier League after 22 years, while many fans have been left disappointed by their team’s performances. But the fever of football is far from over, as the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins next month. This edition of the tournament is being considered a special one, as it could very well be the “last dance” for three legends of the game—Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.
The squads for each nation are being announced and Neymar has made it to Brazil’s World Cup squad—a selection many local analysts and former footballers had deemed unlikely just days ago. Neymar had missed Brazil’s recent friendlies, while his injury concerns have also remained a major talking point in recent years. However, when the squad was finally announced, football fans were relieved to see Neymar included and set to represent Brazil at the World Cup.
But no one appeared happier about the selection than Neymar himself. A video that has now gone viral on Instagram shows him sitting with his partner, Bruna Biancardi, while his friends and team members sat behind him. As the squad announcement was being made, Neymar broke into tears the moment his name was called out, while those around him erupted into applause and celebration. Biancardi was also seen hugging and congratulating him.
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In the clip, several people can be seen rushing to embrace Neymar and celebrate the emotional moment with him. Neymar later shared the video on his social media platforms along with the caption, “My perspective on one of the most exciting and happiest days of my life is already on my YouTube channel. And THANK YOU, BRAZIL.”
The video has crossed more than 195 million views and over 18 million likes on Instagram. Celebrities and fans alike flooded the comments section with reactions. Basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo wrote, “Congrats, brother, well deserved.” Another user commented, “He’s such an idol!!! He deserves it so much, the World Cup wouldn’t exist without him!!”
A third person wrote, “Brazil stopped, and almost our hearts did too. Let’s go help bring the sixth title to your people. I love you, brother.”
The 34-year-old remains Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 79 international goals. However, recurring fitness issues have limited his return to top form since suffering a serious ACL injury in October 2023. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has also included key stars such as Vinícius Júnior and Raphinha in his 26-man squad for the tournament.