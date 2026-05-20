Neymar breaks down in tears after making FIFA World Cup 2026 squad: ‘Thank you, Brazil’

In the clip, several people can be seen rushing to embrace Neymar and celebrate the emotional moment with him. (Source: neymarjr/Instagram)

The regular football season is coming to an end, with most leagues already crowning their champions. Arsenal F.C. have won the Premier League after 22 years, while many fans have been left disappointed by their team’s performances. But the fever of football is far from over, as the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins next month. This edition of the tournament is being considered a special one, as it could very well be the “last dance” for three legends of the game—Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

The squads for each nation are being announced and Neymar has made it to Brazil’s World Cup squad—a selection many local analysts and former footballers had deemed unlikely just days ago. Neymar had missed Brazil’s recent friendlies, while his injury concerns have also remained a major talking point in recent years. However, when the squad was finally announced, football fans were relieved to see Neymar included and set to represent Brazil at the World Cup.