Newspaper makes the most awkward typo in a headline about Julia Roberts

A New York-based newspaper, Jamestown’s The Post-Journal, came up with a headline for an article on actor Julia Roberts. The headline said: “Julia Roberts finds life and her holes get better with age”. Quite naturally the error has got the newspaper global fame with the clipping of the newspaper going viral.

The AP story which was picked up by several publications, including the newspaper was an interview of the Oscar-winning Hollywood star in which she spoke about the roles she has been getting and about becoming better with age. However, the typo ensured the focus remained on the headline.

Headline of the day Julia Roberts Finds Life And Her Holes Get Better With Age pic.twitter.com/85oU83ijgi — raf taylor (@truthis24fps) December 10, 2018

It’s not known if spellcheck, auto-correct or a lack of copy-editors is to blame for the error. But that didn’t stop people from having a field day with the gaffe.

Good to know Julia Roberts has good holes at age 51!

Love a good typo. #JuliaRoberts #TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/WmoKvUCh3Y — Valentina (@ValentinaLSA) December 11, 2018

May we all be as lucky as Julia Roberts pic.twitter.com/7Cu0hARVIo — ⛄️Frosty The Hoeman⛄️ (@gay_pnw) December 11, 2018

“Get rid of the copyeditors,” they said. “What could go wrong,” they said. https://t.co/6wDGOc42D7 — shauna (@goldengateblond) December 11, 2018

Double the salary of your copy editors tonight. https://t.co/qmLk3gYBji — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) December 11, 2018

Ummmm … WTF!?! #JuliaRoberts Holes? Good to know girl but TMI much? 🤔😜 pic.twitter.com/seJmCK5uCC — Daniel Newmaη (@DanielNewman) December 11, 2018

Julia Roberts and her improved holes should host the Oscars https://t.co/JMaagiZlc8 — Max Weiss (@maxthegirl) December 11, 2018

This is why she’s a movie star. My holes have only gotten worse with age.🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/h3jiuEqF6P — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) December 10, 2018

Who needs subs? Julia Roberts, that’s who! pic.twitter.com/FK6aO4jIZf — Neil McMahon (@NeilMcMahon) December 10, 2018

I feel this title about Julia Roberts and Holes perhaps needs a little finessing pic.twitter.com/z2o7EmJKbk — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) December 10, 2018

Never dictate the headline over the phone. (h/t @NeilMcMahon) pic.twitter.com/0kPUGxQ2sd — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) December 10, 2018

R and H are nowhere near each other on the keyboard. I choose to read it literally. — Pay me in exposure! (@toddulus) December 10, 2018

Later, the newspaper did run a correction, but that didn’t really help.

Newspaper makes unfortunate typo on Julia Roberts headline 😂 pic.twitter.com/l50jTpTVjU — Steve Boress 🌎 (@BoreeSteve) December 11, 2018

The headline for the report was supposed to be: “Julia Roberts finds life (and her roles) get better with age”, in which the star speaks about her latest film ‘Ben Is Back’.