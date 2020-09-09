Reporter gets drenched by sprinklers on live TV, her reaction leaves netizens amused

While many were left amused, others suggested that the cameraperson should have warned the reporter.

While journalists need to be on their toes while doing live reporting, a scribe found herself in a hilarious situation when water sprinklers started going off behind her.

An 11-second clip capturing the reaction of Global News reporter Shelley Steeves on being showered by the sprinkler has gone viral on social media, leaving many amused.

The video was shared by the broadcast channel along with a caption that read, “A reminder from Global News New Brunswick’s Shelley Steeves that reporters should always be aware of their surroundings.”

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video is being widely shared on social media platforms. While many were left amused, others suggested that the cameraperson should have warned the reporter.

