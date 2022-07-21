scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 21, 2022

This clip of news host telling meteorologist to be ‘happy’ about heatwave reminds netizens of ‘Don’t Look Up’

The viral clip was taken from GB News’s morning show To The Point.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 21, 2022 11:52:14 am
The highest temperature ever recorded in the UK is 38.7 degrees celsius but this year it surpassed 40 degrees celsius.

Many places in the United Kingdom recorded temperatures above 40 degrees celsius for the first time earlier this week.

As people around the UK tried to cope with the heatwave, a news show aired on one of the most popular channels in the country got flak for undermining the seriousness of the heatwave.

The news segment, aired on June 14 on GB News during their morning show To The Point, shows the host asking meteorologist John Hammond if he is “enjoying the sunshine”.

To this Hammond replies that while the weather appears pleasant but in a few days, the temperature is expected to touch 40 degrees. Asserting the gravity of the impending heatwave, he adds, “I think there’ll be hundreds, if not thousands of excess deaths early next weeks. The charts I can see in front of me are frightening, so we all like nice weather, but this will not be nice weather – this will be potentially lethal weather, for a couple of days.”

Despite these warning words, the host interrupts the meteorologists and says, “I want us to be happy about the weather. I don’t know whether something’s happened to meteorologists to make you all a little bit fatalistic and harbingers of doom.” She then asks him, “Haven’t we always had hot weather and wasn’t the summer of 76 hot?”.

To this Hammond points out that the heatwave during the summer of 1976 was a freak event and as records show heatwaves are becoming frequent. “I don’t think we should be too light-hearted about the fact that many are going to die over the next week because of the heat.”

Further in the segment, he notes that the highest temperature ever recorded in the UK is 38.7 degrees celsius and this time, the temperature is expected to reach 40 degrees which will be harder for UK residents as they are not used to these temperatures.

The clip of this segment from the morning show went viral on social media with many people relating it to the movie Don’t Look Up in which two astronomers are similarly dismissed by TV hosts.

While sharing the video of the news segment, journalist David Sirota, who co-wrote ‘Don’t Look Up’, tweeted, “For those asking me how it feels to see #DontLookUp trending again: I’m thrilled the film continues to raise awareness about the climate and media problems, but I’m genuinely depressed that this kind of shit is still happening. I don’t want to live in our movie.”

