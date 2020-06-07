Couple celebrates wedding amid Black Lives Matter protest in Philadelphia, bride says ’empowering moment’

Dr Kerry Anne and Michael Gordon came out to take photos and were intervened by the crowd during the protest in Philadelphia over the death of George Floyd. (Source: AP) Dr Kerry Anne and Michael Gordon came out to take photos and were intervened by the crowd during the protest in Philadelphia over the death of George Floyd. (Source: AP)

A large ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest in Philadelphia turned into a wedding reception on Saturday after a newly-wed couple joined the march to express their solidarity. Clad in wedding attires, Kerry Anne and Michael Gordon came out of their small ceremony to click some photos even as protesters along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway cheered for the newlyweds.

They were aware that the protest was happening but decided to still get married on the scheduled date as they had already postponed their larger wedding party to 2021 over the Covid-19 pandemic. And although they hadn’t actually expected to join the protest on their special day, they were glad they could become a part of it.

Video of the couple walking out of city’s Logan Hotel after the ceremony to a roar of applause from the crowd holding banners protesting against police brutality is spreading love online.

The couple’s wedding planner, Rev. Roxy Birchfield, explained the viral moment to E! News. Since their New Jersey ceremony was cancelled, the marriage minister suggested that they have a “micro wedding” on the lawn of the hotel instead. And for their first look photos, they posed in front of the hotel — which is when the demonstrators were passing through the area and all cheered for them and they too joined in solidarity. The crowd was marching from the Philadelphia Museum of Art to City Hall during the afternoon protest when the incident happened.

Describing the impromptu moment as “very powerful”, the bride said told ABC News, “Not only are we feeling the movement of the people … but I’m meeting my husband, on our wedding day, as a strong black man and a good representative of who we are as people, what our men are like, what our culture is like.” The woman, who is doctor by profession, added, “It was just a very, very empowering moment for us considering all of this is happening at one moment in one time.”

Kerry Anne and Michael Gordon came out to the crowd during a protest in Philadelphia over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. (Source: AP) Kerry Anne and Michael Gordon came out to the crowd during a protest in Philadelphia over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. (Source: AP)

Seeing people from all section of society joining the protests and all races coming out to fight for justice was indeed memorable and touching for the groom. “That’s what the entire event out there was about. Of course there was police and National Guard, but it was a peaceful protest. Everyone was so nice,” Gordon said. “That in itself showed what the movement can be and for us to be a part of that, it’s a positive thing,” the 42-year-old man added.

As photos and videos of them go viral, people have been showering love on them online.

This is incredibly beautiful!! 👑🖤🖤👑 — Joanna McClinton (@RepMcClinton) June 7, 2020

3 seconds long and I’m crying. — Matt Walton (@themattwalton) June 6, 2020

So important, so cool! I hope their anniversaries are not marching for democracy , but living in one! — Shellie resist/persist #DEMCAST AZ (@shellie_sh) June 6, 2020

What a beautiful way to protest, showing love will always beat hate, bringing tears to my eyes. — JadeGreen (@JadeGre43935923) June 6, 2020

And now their wedding is in the history books!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️ — sandymiller (@ouida2003) June 7, 2020

Congratulations to the beautiful couple! ❤️ Such a touching display of love at a time when it’s desperately needed. Please update if they have a registry or a honeymoon fund!! — 102.7 KSSRI FM (@RadioLexapro) June 6, 2020

Now THIS is a reception. — Tactical Trunkmonkey (@OhhLookShiny) June 6, 2020

Protesters flooded the streets in a massive showing near the Philadelphia Museum of Art and its famous “Rocky” steps, chanting “No justice, no peace!” before setting off for City Hall. An aerial footage released by a local TV news station shows thousands of demonstrators gathered at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art to protest against the custodial killing of unarmed African American George Floyd.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd