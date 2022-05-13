Newlywed stunt professionals set themselves on fire in a jaw-dropping wedding exit

Couples coming up with unique wedding themes to stand apart from the crowd is not uncommon. However, a bride and a groom from the US took things to a different level as they set themselves on fire in an epic wedding send-off. Now, the video of the stunt has taken social media by storm.

Gabe Jessop and Ambyr Bambyr, who are professional stunt doubles, decided to make a fiery exit after exchanging the vows on their wedding day. While usually couples are seen exiting the ceremony in a shower of flower petals, this adventurous duo had something totally offbeat in mind.

A TikTok video taken by a guest showed the couple’s wedding outfits in flames as they ran in an open-air venue, while photographers and guests witnessed the spectacle. The duo stopped near a water tub where the fire was put out by foam.

Watch the moment here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriel And Ambyr (@g.a_thegreatadventure)

Russ Powell, who posted the now-viral video joked: “Ambyr and Gabe met on set, their wedding exit makes sparklers look boring,” according to Daily Star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabe Jessop (@gabe_jessop)

The video of the stunt, set to the score from the Pirates of the Caribbean movie, garnered over 15 million views on TikTok and has piqued interest of thousands others. “These are trained professionals, don’t try this at home,” Powell wrote as a caveat, according to Newsweek. While some were still concerned seeing the bride’s hair open, Powell in another comment added: “They both had anti-burn gel in their hair and face, then she had a wig on top”, the report added.

The couple reposted a slow-motion video of the stunt on Instagram and earned praise for remaining so calm during the stunt.