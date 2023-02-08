‘Heartbreaking’: Newborn baby connected to mother’s umbilical cord rescued from rubble in Syria

The extent of the devastation caused by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria can be seen in the heart-wrenching photographs and dramatic rescue videos circulating on social media. One such photo shows a newborn baby who was rescued from the rubble in Syria with her umbilical cord still connected to her mother, who was dead, an Associated Press report said.

A photograph shared by Now This News on Twitter shows the infant being given medical treatment. Netizens were shocked by the incident and emotions poured into the comments section. A user commented, “OMG that’s heartbreaking.” Another user wrote, “So much horror and sadness!” A third user commented, “Miracle baby.”

(warning: distressing) A newborn baby was rescued from the rubble of a building in Syria, following the devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake. Rescuers found the baby with her umbilical cord still attached to her mother, who appeared to have given birth while buried & died after. — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 7, 2023

The AP report said that the infant was crying underneath the rubble and she is the only member of her family to survive from the building collapse in Jinderis. Dr. Hani Maarouf, who is treating the infant, was quoted as saying by AP, “After rescuers dug her out, a female neighbour cut the cord, and she and others rushed with the baby to a children’s hospital in the nearby town of Afrin, where she has been kept on an incubator.”

The doctor estimated that the baby’s mother Afraa Abu Hadiya must have been conscious during the delivery and soon died. Upon examining the baby’s temperature, he also estimated that the baby was born several hours before being found as her temperature had dropped. “If the girl had been born just before the quake, she wouldn’t have survived so many hours in the cold. Had the girl been left for an hour more, she would have died,” he said. The baby weighed 3.175 kg, an average weight for a newborn, and survived a bruise on her back.