Want a perfect picture at New Zealand’s Roys Peak? You better wait for your turn

A simple Google search of the Roys Peak in New Zealand will lead you to some of the most beautiful scenic pictures. However, to get the ‘perfect’ picture of standing at the edge of the cliff is not as simple as it looks. Other than the long trek required to reach the spot, there is also a long queue before you can get the picture clicked.

A joint image of the famous tourist spot was shared by a Reddit user u/Aurify. While in the first picture a person can be seen standing at the beautiful spot, the second one shows the long queue one has to stand in before reaching that point.

It did not take long for people to notice the picture, which went viral on social media in no time. At the time of writing, the image has over 77,000 upvotes on the social media platform.

A spokesperson for New Zealand’s Department of Conservation told BBC that the number of people visiting the Peal has increased by 12 per cent between 2016 to 2018 as the spot has become a “quintessential icon for the Wanaka region through social media”. The image was later shared on Twitter, which garnered quite a few reactions.

A video was also shared on Instagram by Instagram user Tomas Alfi.

Quite a wait. Don’t you think?