New Zealand’s Herald newspaper prints black front page after defeat in Rugby World Cup

The front page summed up the mood in New Zealand after the All Blacks were knocked out of the Rugby World Cup, going down 19-7 to England in Saturday night’s semi-final. 

The Kiwis were in mourning after the All Blacks were knocked out of the Rugby World Cup, going down 19-7 to England on Saturday

New Zealand’s national newspaper, Herald, made news on Sunday after it blacked out the front page except for a small excerpt at the bottom that read: “The All Blacks are out of the World Cup. if you want to read more, go to the sports section.”

Look at the unique front page here:

Many appreciated the unique depiction of the collective mood in the country and also lauded the newspaper’s sense of humour. Take a look at some of the reactions:

The team was in pursuit of winning the Webb Ellis trophy for a third consecutive time. Recently, England had also snatched the Cricket world cup from the Kiwis at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London.

