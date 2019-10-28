New Zealand’s Herald newspaper prints black front page after defeat in Rugby World Cup

New Zealand’s national newspaper, Herald, made news on Sunday after it blacked out the front page except for a small excerpt at the bottom that read: “The All Blacks are out of the World Cup. if you want to read more, go to the sports section.”
Look at the unique front page here:
Well done @heraldonsunday – after last night’s disappointment this made me laugh out loud. pic.twitter.com/svIH58nndv
— Hilary Barry (@Hilary_Barry) October 26, 2019
The front page summed up the mood in New Zealand after the All Blacks were knocked out of the Rugby World Cup, going down 19-7 to England in Saturday night’s semi-final.
Many appreciated the unique depiction of the collective mood in the country and also lauded the newspaper’s sense of humour. Take a look at some of the reactions:
Pretty much the mood here in Yokohama …@AllBlacks , heal then rebuild ! Come back stronger #Courage
— Ravi Arunasalam (@rarunasalam) October 27, 2019
Nobody wants to read more.
— Harrison Crane (@immortalmewtwo) October 26, 2019
Ha ha great sense of humour…
— Saranga Weerasinghe (@sarangawee) October 26, 2019
Cricket all over again…
— Richard Taylor (@lanhilllamb) October 26, 2019
National day of mourning…
— Emma Morgan Jevons (@emzmorgjev) October 27, 2019
I was in NZ 12 years ago when they lost in the quarters and it was like the whole country went into mourning! For a week afterwards it was the first item on every news bulletin!
— Sarah Balchin (@SarahBalchin) October 26, 2019
They’re taking it pretty well.
— Marty Perkins (@wherethemartyat) October 26, 2019
Bit over the top
— Stephen (@Columbanus13) October 26, 2019
I think you underestimate the quality of that England performance
— john Rodriguez (@etxberria55) October 27, 2019
That’s brilliant. 😂
— Ryan Macdonald (@RyanMac50312097) October 27, 2019
The team was in pursuit of winning the Webb Ellis trophy for a third consecutive time. Recently, England had also snatched the Cricket world cup from the Kiwis at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London.