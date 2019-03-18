New Zealanders perform Haka as tribute to Christchurch victims

Several groups of people in New Zealand performed the ceremonial dance, Haka, as a tribute to those who lost their lives in the mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch. The terror attack claimed the lives of 50 people and injured many. The dance, which is a part of the Māori culture, involves stamping of the feet paired with vigorous hand movements. The dance form was popularised by the New Zealand rugby side which performs it before every match.

On Friday, Brenton Tarrant, who hails from Australia, opened fire with assault rifles during prayers in Christchurch.

While members of a Maori biker gang performed an emotional haka at Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch to honour the victims, another group of New Zealanders living in Australia joined the movement and did the ceremonial dance at Surfers Paradise in Gold Coast, the Daily Mail reported. Footage of the emotional tribute was shared by many on social media and has since gone viral.

Incredibly emotional display of the famous #NewZealand Haka performed to honor the victims of the #NewZealandMosqueAttack pic.twitter.com/v66ACLq7Fx — Safwan Choudhry (@SafwanChoudhry) March 17, 2019

Since the shooting, people around the world have come together in support of the families of the victims. Moreover, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, while condemning the terror attack, also spoke about changing the present gun law in the country.

Have stayed quiet about the New Zealand massacre because I didn’t know how to encapsulate all my grief, rage, sadness and shame. But I keep watching these Haka tributes with shivers. Standing next to my NZ brothers and sisters from across the water. ♥️💔 https://t.co/LrTchwOmJb — Kate Mason (@Kate_F_Mason) March 18, 2019

Powerful and emotional performance of #Haka by the aborigines of #NewZealand in solidarity with the victims and families of #NewZealandTerroristAttack #NewZealandMosqueAttack https://t.co/MHYUarHnEO — Muna Amina 🎈 (@MunaAmina) March 18, 2019

The Haka is seriously so sacred and touching. I literally get goosebumps Everytime I see a video of it. https://t.co/fIqJKCfgTU — Edya enessa (@EdyaEnessa) March 18, 2019

This is why New Zealand will never be cowed. #haka https://t.co/vI8Vwih9Kr — Peter Corless 🌎☮ (@PeterCorless) March 18, 2019

MasyaAllah. A haka is the highest form of tribute and respect from the Maori. This gave me goosebumps. https://t.co/eSWMKEIxGB — Syazwan (@syazwanbahri) March 18, 2019