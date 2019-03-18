Toggle Menu
New Zealanders perform Haka as tribute to Christchurch victimshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/new-zealanders-perform-ceremonial-dance-haka-to-pay-tribute-to-christchurch-victims-5631586/

New Zealanders perform Haka as tribute to Christchurch victims

Since the shooting, people around the world have come together in support of the families of the victims. Moreover, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, while condemning the terror attack, also spoke about changing the present gun law in the country.

Christchurch terror attack, new zealand terror attack, new zealand, new zealand mass shooting, haka, haka dance, bikers perform haka dance, viral video, trending, indian express, indian express news
On Friday, Brenton Tarrant, who hails from Australia, opened fire with assault rifles during prayers in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Several groups of people in New Zealand performed the ceremonial dance, Haka, as a tribute to those who lost their lives in the mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch. The terror attack claimed the lives of 50 people and injured many. The dance, which is a part of the Māori culture, involves stamping of the feet paired with vigorous hand movements. The dance form was popularised by the New Zealand rugby side which performs it before every match.

On Friday, Brenton Tarrant, who hails from Australia, opened fire with assault rifles during prayers in Christchurch.

While members of a Maori biker gang performed an emotional haka at Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch to honour the victims, another group of New Zealanders living in Australia joined the movement and did the ceremonial dance at Surfers Paradise in Gold Coast, the Daily Mail reported. Footage of the emotional tribute was shared by many on social media and has since gone viral.

Since the shooting, people around the world have come together in support of the families of the victims. Moreover, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, while condemning the terror attack, also spoke about changing the present gun law in the country.

Don't Miss
Vivek Oberoi dons different looks for PM Narendra Modi biopic
Goa political scenario: Talks between BJP, allies continue to be in deadlock

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 'You are my friends': British man stands guard outside his local mosque after Christchurch terror attack
2 Here is how two dogs and a cat invaded a writer's apartment
3 New Zealand's Sikh community offers funeral service for Christchurch victims