New Zealand website sells ‘charpai’ for $800, calls it a ‘vintage Indian daybed’

Days after luxury fashion house Balenciaga caught the attention of netizens for selling bags resembling “desi thailas” for Rs 1.5 lakh, a New Zealand retailer was spotted selling ‘charpai’ — a traditional woven bed — for $800. (Rs 58,000).
The official website of ANNABELLE’S — a home decor store — features a cot titled “vintage Indian daybed’. The bed, like many seen across India, is a jute handwoven cot commonly known as “charpai” or “chorpay”. The product was originally priced at $1200.
While much is not written about the product on the website except being “original” and “one of a kind”, according to the company’s Facebook page, it has suppliers all over Asia, India and the Middle East.
However, this is not the first time an old-fashioned charpai or khatiya is being sold in the international market. Earlier, an advertisement featuring a basic ‘charpoy’ had gone viral on social media.
If this is real #Indians can mint money in #Australia selling our old stuff – #Charpoy #CaneFurniture #Mora #ClothesHorses #ClayUtensils … pic.twitter.com/fnRaFuhdcI
— mainakde (@mainakde) October 5, 2017
The desi bed, which was described as a “traditional Indian daybed” was being sold at a whopping $990. The advertisement also claimed that the product was “100% Australian made”.
