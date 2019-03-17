New Zealand’s Sikh community offers funeral service for Christchurch victims

After a mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, the Sikh community in New Zealand has offered its services to oversee the funeral arrangements for the 50 killed in the terror attack.

“We have been asked and informed by one of the Muslim representatives in Akld that the Muslim community in Christchurch need people for sewa,” the Guru Nanak Community Kitchen, an Auckland based NGO, posted wrote on Facebook. The post urged people to come out and help with washing of bodies, transportation to cemetery, digging graves and organising Langar.

Moreover, the community also shared that they would be setting up a camp for the victims’ families that would offer free food and transportation in Christchurch along with temporary shelter, emergency clothing, blood donation and financial help with repatriation and/or funeral services.

The post, which was widely shared on social media, was flooded with people thanking the community for being so proactive.