Netizens praise New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern for continuing interview despite earthquake

“Quite a decent shake here”, Arden interrupted Newshub host Ryan Bridge to tell him what was happening at the parliament complex. (Picture credit: YouTube/ The Guardian) “Quite a decent shake here”, Arden interrupted Newshub host Ryan Bridge to tell him what was happening at the parliament complex. (Picture credit: YouTube/ The Guardian)

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern laughed off an earthquake and continued a live television interview on Monday and the video of it is making rounds on the internet.

The prime minister was talking about New Zealand’s ongoing lifting of Covid-19 restrictions when a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the capital Wellington on Monday morning. No causalities have so far been reported.

“Quite a decent shake here”, Arden interrupted Newshub host Ryan Bridge during the interview. She also told him she was in a safe location with nothing hanging over her.

Watch the video here:

Ardern’s cool reaction quickly went viral prompting several reactions. Take a look at some here:

One of the sweetest smiles that I have seen. Such sense of humour & positive spirit! 🙂 — BlueSnail😷 (@BluSummerSky) May 25, 2020

Love this woman — Jenny Hand (@jennygbuckle) May 25, 2020

What an admirable leader. — Eileen (@greque) May 25, 2020

She is amazing — Zeeshan Qazi (@Zeeshan_ERP) May 25, 2020

This woman is on another level.

Event a earthquake can’t shake her confidence. — Ustaad (@UstaadBhakt) May 25, 2020

She makes me want to move to New Zealand! — Jackie S (@KaysGramma) May 25, 2020

One of the best leaders of the world ! — S.I.P = Stay Indoors Please (@manoj282) May 25, 2020

Stunning and brave. — Every Woman (@SenecaTwoPointO) May 25, 2020

New Zealand experiences many earthquakes in a year as it sits on what is known as the Pacific Ring of Fire, which makes it prone to them.

