Monday, May 25, 2020
Netizens praise New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern for continuing interview despite earthquake

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was interrupted by a 5.8 magnitude earthquake during a live television interview. But she continued with the interview.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 25, 2020 6:29:30 pm
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Earthquake, Jacinda Ardern earthquake, Jacinda Ardern earthquake, interview, world news, Trending News, Indian Express news "Quite a decent shake here", Arden interrupted Newshub host Ryan Bridge to tell him what was happening at the parliament complex.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern laughed off an earthquake and continued a live television interview on Monday and the video of it is making rounds on the internet.

The prime minister was talking about New Zealand’s ongoing lifting of Covid-19 restrictions when a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the capital Wellington on Monday morning. No causalities have so far been reported.

“Quite a decent shake here”, Arden interrupted Newshub host Ryan Bridge during the interview. She also told him she was in a safe location with nothing hanging over her.

Watch the video here:

Ardern’s cool reaction quickly went viral prompting several reactions. Take a look at some here:

New Zealand experiences many earthquakes in a year as it sits on what is known as the Pacific Ring of Fire, which makes it prone to them.

