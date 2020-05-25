Netizens praise New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern for continuing interview despite earthquake

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern laughed off an earthquake and continued a live television interview on Monday and the video of it is making rounds on the internet.
The prime minister was talking about New Zealand’s ongoing lifting of Covid-19 restrictions when a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the capital Wellington on Monday morning. No causalities have so far been reported.
“Quite a decent shake here”, Arden interrupted Newshub host Ryan Bridge during the interview. She also told him she was in a safe location with nothing hanging over her.
Watch the video here:
Ardern’s cool reaction quickly went viral prompting several reactions. Take a look at some here:
One of the sweetest smiles that I have seen. Such sense of humour & positive spirit! 🙂
— BlueSnail😷 (@BluSummerSky) May 25, 2020
Love this woman
— Jenny Hand (@jennygbuckle) May 25, 2020
What an admirable leader.
— Eileen (@greque) May 25, 2020
She is amazing
— Zeeshan Qazi (@Zeeshan_ERP) May 25, 2020
This woman is on another level.
Event a earthquake can’t shake her confidence.
— Ustaad (@UstaadBhakt) May 25, 2020
She makes me want to move to New Zealand!
— Jackie S (@KaysGramma) May 25, 2020
One of the best leaders of the world !
— S.I.P = Stay Indoors Please (@manoj282) May 25, 2020
Stunning and brave.
— Every Woman (@SenecaTwoPointO) May 25, 2020
— JERIN ANTONY XAVIER™ (@jerin_a_x) May 25, 2020
New Zealand experiences many earthquakes in a year as it sits on what is known as the Pacific Ring of Fire, which makes it prone to them.
