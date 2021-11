‘Well, that was a bedtime fail’: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern’s daughter crashes Facebook livestream

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was faced with unexpected comments as she addressed the nation — not from the opposition, or from an angry citizen, but from her daughter, who interrupted her during a Facebook livestream.

Ardern was midway through updating viewers on the country’s Covid-19 response when she was disturbed by 3-year-old Neve calling: “Mummy?” “You’re meant to be in bed, darling,” Ardern replied.

“It’s bedtime, darling. Pop back to bed, I’ll see you in a second,” she added.

Ardern apologised to the viewers for the interruption and joked: “Well, that was a bedtime fail, wasn’t it,” as she laughed at the camera.

And even though the Prime Minister jumped back right in to update the citizens, her daughter came back and was heard talking in the background. “I’m sorry, darling, it is taking so long,” she said to her daughter.

The Prime Minister’s struggle no doubt struck a chord with parents around the world who have battled to balance working from home and childcare. The pandemic has forced a large segment of the global workforce to go through a remote-work experiment on a scale never seen before, blurring the boundary between work and home lives.