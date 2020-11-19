Video of New Zealand police officers dancing to Bollywood songs for Diwali gets praise

Dressed in their uniforms, the group seems to move in perfect symmetry, while entertaining a group of people.

This Diwali, a group of police officers from New Zealand danced to Bollywood songs to celebrate the occasion and now a video of the performance is making the rounds of social media.

The now-viral video shows officers from the Wellington Police Academy, grooving to Bollywood numbers like “Kaala Chashma” and “Ladki Kar Gayi Chul”.

Dressed in their uniforms, the group seems to move in perfect sync, while entertaining the audience.

Watch the video here:

The officers and their near-perfect choreography impressed many on the internet.

They all danced just so well!!! Full on desi vibes. No discomfort or anything. — Ankit (@ap141994) November 18, 2020

Thank you very much, New Zealand Police, you celebrated our festival Deepawali with so much pomp. — ravindra kumar ( Dhoni) (@tPi2nXMA6qgnJaY) November 19, 2020

Good — Rinku Kapoor (@RinkuKa49779503) November 19, 2020

Woww it’s so cool — Ankit suthar (@ankitsuthar32) November 19, 2020

👍💕 — sanjay shinde (संजय शिंदे) 🇮🇳 (@SanjayShindeG9) November 19, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has been viewed over a million times.

