scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, November 19, 2020
Top news

Video of New Zealand police officers dancing to Bollywood songs for Diwali gets praise

The now-viral video shows officers from the Wellington Police Academy, grooving to Bollywood numbers like “Kaala Chashma” and “Ladki Kar Gayi Chul”.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 19, 2020 12:50:24 pm
Dressed in their uniforms, the group seems to move in perfect symmetry, while entertaining a group of people.Dressed in their uniforms, the group seems to move in perfect symmetry, while entertaining a group of people.

This Diwali, a group of police officers from New Zealand danced to Bollywood songs to celebrate the occasion and now a video of the performance is making the rounds of social media.

The now-viral video shows officers from the Wellington Police Academy, grooving to Bollywood numbers like “Kaala Chashma” and “Ladki Kar Gayi Chul”.

Dressed in their uniforms, the group seems to move in perfect sync, while entertaining the audience.

Watch the video here:

The officers and their near-perfect choreography impressed many on the internet.

Since being shared online, the video has been viewed over a million times.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 19: Latest News

Advertisement